Coronation’s next act

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A R100,000 investment in Coronation’s house view Equity Fund 31 years ago would now have grown to nearly R10m — about twice the market’s return. The numbers tell a simple story: patience and process still beat noise and novelty.

That number is not just a testament to performance; it’s proof of endurance. In a country where volatility has outlived optimism, Coronation Fund Managers has compounded trust as effectively as it has compounded capital. Over three decades, it has turned governance, transformation and restraint into a competitive edge — showing that credibility itself can be a strategy.

Once dismissed as a high-yield dividend payer tethered to a sluggish domestic economy, Coronation has evolved into a high-quality franchise grounded in governance, alignment and discipline. Yet even quality comes under pressure in a stagnant market. Operating margins have slipped from above 50% in 2016 to about 46% in 2025, after dipping towards the low-40s in 2023/2024, reflecting muted revenue growth and rising regulatory and technology costs. Still, the company has sustained near-perfect cash conversion and paid out R20.8bn in dividends since listing in 2003 — a record few emerging-market peers can match. Institutional clients stay for more than a decade, and 97% of portfolios with 10-year track records have outperformed their benchmarks since inception.

Regaining its crown: Coronation Fund Managers share price (R) Monthly (Vuyo Singiswa)

In a market addicted to short-term momentum, Coronation’s virtue — and its vulnerability — lies in consistency. The business continues to generate enviable returns, but the margin trend underscores the limits of scale in a saturated domestic market.

South Africa’s move towards a 3% inflation target signals a national bet on credibility after decades of policy drift. Yet the backdrop is fragile: household savings have been negative since 2022, at -1.1% of disposable income, and the country’s gross savings rate of 13.5% of GDP is among the world’s lowest. In parallel, a troubling social symptom has emerged — R1.5-trillion (roughly 20% of GDP) was wagered on gambling in 2024/2025. Against this erosion of thrift, the Reserve Bank’s discipline matters profoundly. Lower inflation and a stable rand cut the cost of capital and reward patience over speculation. For Coronation, it means slower nominal asset under management (AUM) growth but a structurally cheaper equity cost and deeper client confidence. In a nation gambling for survival, Coronation’s process — patient, data-driven, long-term — stands as a counterculture of compounding.

At an earnings multiple of just 7.8, Coronation’s valuation defies its fundamentals

The 2024 majority-black ownership transaction, lifting black ownership to 51.7% and employee participation to 33%, transformed Coronation from compliant to consequential. It opened access to public sector and pension mandates once closed by procurement rules and fortified reputational equity in a politically sensitive industry. More importantly, it aligned the company’s ownership with its purpose: inclusion as strategy, not symbolism. The outcome is a stronger franchise in both economic and moral capital — one that compounds legitimacy alongside returns.

AUM Growth (Vuyo Singiswa)

Efficiency is Coronation’s quiet engine. Roughly 70% of expenses are variable, linked to performance; fixed costs remain minimal. That elasticity has kept operating margins above 43% even through volatile cycles. Still, the cost-to-income ratio has risen from 45% in 2014 to 55.6% in 2024, reflecting a decade of heavier regulatory and technology spending. With digital automation and client platforms now absorbing scale, Coronation remains a free-cash-flow compounder, paying out 75%-100% of earnings without leverage. The short-term cost drift is the price of future efficiency — proof that evolution, not austerity, sustains compounding.

At an earnings multiple of just 7.8, Coronation’s valuation defies its fundamentals. That translates into an earnings yield of about 12.8%, compared with South Africa’s 10-year government bond yield of 8.9% and inflation running at 3.4% in September 2025. Even before any rerating, the market is offering a real earnings yield of more than 9% — and a real dividend yield of 5.3%, comfortably outpacing inflation and nearly matching sovereign paper. For investors, that means Coronation’s cash yield alone provides bond-like income, while its earnings power offers equity-style upside.

What makes this valuation particularly compelling is the direction of policy. If the Bank formalises its 3% inflation target, real yields widen further: the real dividend yield rises to 5.7%, and the real earnings yield climbs above 9.8%. In a market where macro credibility is being rebuilt, few equities offer such a wide spread between quality, yield and policy stability. Coronation, in effect, pays investors to wait for credibility to be priced in — a paradox where restraint itself becomes the catalyst for rerating.

Where the money is: Total Institutional AUM (Vuyo Singiswa )

South Africa’s savings base may be anaemic today, but the structure of the industry is quietly shifting in Coronation’s favour. Fiscal consolidation, lower inflation volatility and the exit from the Financial Action Task Force greylist are already easing institutional constraints on long-term allocations. At the same time, regulatory flow cycles are turning: retirement reforms continue to push assets from standalone funds into professionally managed, multi-asset vehicles, while the National Treasury’s renewed discipline is prompting pension trustees to increase exposure to transparent, fee-disciplined managers over opaque alternatives.

As real interest rates normalise under the new 3% inflation target, the relative attractiveness of equities, balanced funds and income-oriented products improves materially. For Coronation, whose flagship multi-asset strategies have long outperformed peers and benchmarks, this creates a structural tailwind that requires no reinvention — only continuity. What the past decade lacked in net flows may be recaptured through a slow but decisive rebuilding of the country’s savings culture, with Coronation positioned at the centre of that normalisation.

With 85%-90% of AUM still local, Coronation’s next act lies offshore. International mandates now form 10%-15% of assets, bringing hard currency earnings and protection against rand weakness. Unlike peers that pursue empire through acquisition, Coronation extends its philosophy abroad — same process, same discipline, different currency. It’s diversification without dilution. Over time, this measured expansion lengthens growth duration and stabilises earnings, recasting Coronation from a South African yield play into a global emerging-market boutique. Even modest offshore success could add 2%-3% a year to intrinsic value.