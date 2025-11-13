Aiming high with bitcoin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Altvest Capital reinvented itself as Africa Bitcoin Corp (ABC) in September 2025, the move was a high-stakes, corporate-level bet on a volatile digital asset. Now, more than a month into its new identity, the performance metrics emerging from the AltX-listed entity suggest that its decision to anchor its future in digital gold is already paying promising dividends, validating its new direction — so far.

The market reaction, albeit in low volumes, has been immediate and emphatic. The share price surged by nearly 130% in the month immediately after the announcement (from 460c to R10.50). More fundamentally, the unaudited interim results to August 31 2025, a period covering the initial phase of the strategic pivot, revealed a 108% increase in NAV compared with the same period a year before, pushing it to R13.40 a share.

The directors attributed this spectacular growth to “strong fair value gains across the company’s investment portfolio, driven by favourable market conditions and improved valuations”.

This performance seems to hinge on the adoption of a bitcoin treasury strategy, the new cornerstone of ABC’s philosophy. This represents a fundamental shift in how a public company manages its core reserves.

CEO Warren Wheatley says the necessity for a fortified corporate balance sheet is a constant throughout financial history. “If you wanted to be an insurance company or bank or something that tapped into investor confidence, you needed a balance sheet.” This balance sheet had to contain “sufficient meat on the bone” to absorb economic shocks and satisfy investors.

Historically, this foundation was built on gold, government bonds or treasury notes. A bitcoin treasury company, however, is guided by the firm belief that bitcoin is the superior long-term reserve asset. The firm’s leaders believe bitcoin is this asset — “the asset most worthy of forming part of your treasury”, says Wheatley.

ABC's Warren Wheatley (Kevin Mark Pass)

ABC is Africa’s first publicly listed company to commit fully to this model, aiming to accumulate and hold the digital asset as its primary long-term reserve, functioning as an inflation hedge and a defence against the devaluation of the rand.

ABC has adopted the more aggressive active treasury approach, constantly working to increase the number of bitcoin it owns. This strategy transforms the company into a regulated gateway for institutional investors. Regulated legal entities such as pension funds, tax-free savings accounts, unit trusts and endowments — all typically prohibited from direct crypto exposure — can now gain exposure to bitcoin through the regulated equity of ABC.

To finance its accumulation strategy, ABC has set an ambitious capital raise target of $210m over the next three years, with the initial equity raise already open. After the announcement, the plan drew strong external interest, with the company confirming expressions of interest from international funds exceeding $200m, according to Wheatley. When raising capital, ABC will operate according to a new metric favoured by bitcoin treasury investors: bitcoin per share.

Will it hold above $100K? (Iress)

The goal is to continuously increase the bitcoin attributable to each share, the “bitcoin yield”, which is the key performance indicator that drives shareholder value in this new corporate model.

On November 3 and 5, ABC made its first official bitcoin purchases, buying a total of 2.51164 bitcoin for about R4.6m. According to a recent press release, the first buy was one bitcoin at an average price of R1.87m, followed two days later by 0.5 bitcoin at about R1.8m. The company says these acquisitions mark a significant advancement in its bitcoin treasury strategy.

On November 7, ABC acquired 0.6833 bitcoin for about R1.2m at an average price of R1.78m. The company notes that it still “retains cash on hand for further bitcoin treasury deployment”. ABC now holds 3.1949 bitcoin in total, valued at about R5.8m.

We’re the first in Africa to do it, which is very difficult — Warren Wheatley

The company reports that its internal bitcoin metrics are already improving, with 22.09 satoshis (a satoshi is the smallest unit of bitcoin, equal to one hundred-millionth of a bitcoin) per share and a bitcoin yield of 140% year to date as of November 5.

The timing has been interesting. Bitcoin surged to record highs in October, trading above $125,000 before dropping sharply in early November, briefly slipping towards the $100,000 mark. Prices have been choppy ever since, reflecting broader uncertainty across global markets. In simple terms, ABC is buying into a market that has cooled off after a major rally. That could work in its favour if prices recover, but it also means the company’s balance sheet is more exposed to short-term swings.

While bitcoin per share rises with every accumulation, the share price will be tested whenever bitcoin steps on the brakes. And it has been stepping on the brakes. If this strategy misfires, the company (and its shareholders) will learn just how volatile that experiment can be in practice.

ABC’s ambition is not confined to the JSE. The company achieved a secondary listing on the Namibian Stock Exchange on October 2 and has signalled plans for further international listings, including London, New York, Botswana, Kenya and Uganda. This “flywheel of liquidity” is designed to tap capital from across the world, offering investors regulated exposure to bitcoin while building a pan-African financial powerhouse.

In Wheatley’s view, the sheer difficulty of executing the strategic pivot (securing the necessary shareholder votes and navigating regulatory approvals in a conservative market) has created an enduring competitive barrier. “We’re the first in Africa to do it, which is very difficult,” he says. This challenge, he believes, establishes a “wide and deep moat that sets us apart from our competitors”.

ABC is not abandoning its roots. Instead, the bitcoin treasury is the engine that provides the balance sheet strength to accelerate its founding mission: funding African SMEs. The income-generating operations, including the Altvest Credit Opportunities Fund, which has supported more than 1,400 jobs, alongside assets such as the ultra-luxury Umganu Lodge, have been consolidated under the subsidiary Altvest Capital Solutions.

Wheatley says SME funding remains its “absolute core”. The projected increase in NAV from the initial R120m pre-pivot to more than R1bn post-raise creates a huge increase in balance sheet strength. This makes the company significantly more appealing to debt markets, allowing it to borrow capital more cheaply, which can then be deployed into SME loans.

Investors are willing to bet on a listed conduit to bitcoin exposure, and ABC will now be judged by how well it manages crypto volatility and its mission to fund African SMEs. The company has taken the first operational steps and done so while markets were swinging wildly.

The long-term vision is a statement of economic sovereignty: in 10 years, Wheatley wants ABC to own at least 1% of all bitcoin ever mined (equivalent to about 200,000 bitcoin) on behalf of Africa. Coupled with the goal of becoming one of the top 100 listed companies in Africa, ABC is positioning itself as a pioneer of digital wealth on the continent.

Its initial performance surge confirms that investors are buying into the vision, making this bold pivot one of the most adventurous narratives in African corporate finance today.