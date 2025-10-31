PODCAST | Practical tools for better investment decisions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Listen to this podcast for actionable guidance to help you think clearly, act decisively and stay focused on what truly drives returns.

Investing in today’s markets can feel overwhelming — volatility, economic uncertainty, and an endless stream of data make it difficult to separate signals from noise.

Yet successful investing is often less about predicting every market move and more about how investors think, says Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer.

In this podcast, Pask explores how mental models — structured frameworks for processing and assessing information — can help investors gain perspective and navigate complexity.

From recognising long-term trends to managing risk and avoiding emotional decision-making, he explains how clear, consistent thinking can strengthen investment outcomes.

Backed by insights from psychology, economics and real-world market practice, the discussion shows why mental models are more than theoretical tools — they’re practical strategies for building resilient, high-performing portfolios.

Listen to the podcast now:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1613321">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit the PSG website for more information.