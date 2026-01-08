Naledi Pandor appointed chancellor of Nelson Mandela University

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Naledi Pandor has been appointed as the new chancellor of Nelson Mandela University, with effect from April 1. File photo.

Former cabinet minister Dr Naledi Pandor has been appointed chancellor of Nelson Mandela University.

Chair of the university’s council judge Nambitha Dambuza said Pandor will begin her four-year term in the role on April 1.

Dambuza described Pandor as a leader whose values match those of the institution.

“She is a distinguished activist, academic, former cabinet minister and an internationalist, whose lifelong commitment to education, social justice and public service aligns deeply with the values and mission of the university,” said Dambuza.

She said the council was confident about Pandor’s ability to lead and represent the university.

“Her appointment reflects council’s confidence in her ability to provide principled leadership and serve as an inspiring ambassador for the institution.”

Dambuza said the council was optimistic about Pandor’s role in strengthening the university’s vision and reputation both locally and internationally.

Pandor succeeds Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, whose term ends on March 31.

Dambuza praised Fraser-Moleketi, who served two terms as chancellor, for her “dedication, hard work and commitment to advancing Nelson Mandela University, its values and ethos that characterised her term of office”.

TimesLIVE