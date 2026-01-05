Valterra has a record year as share price rides PGM rally

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Valterra Platinum has added R70bn to its market cap in the past month as its split from mining giant Anglo American amid surging platinum prices continues to upgrade its investment case.

The miner, which recently pivoted to a new name and listed on the London Stock Exchange after cutting ties with Anglo in September, is poised for another year of growth as market tailwinds unlock room for expansion and investment.

The share price posted its best year on record in 2025, while navigating operational challenges and a costly separation from its long-time parent. The split dealt a R1.4bn blow to last year’s earnings, which, coupled with flooding disruptions in February, saw revenue drop 19% year on year in the first half of 2025.

Valterra’s share price has closely tracked the gains in platinum group metal (PGM) prices, which skyrocketed in the second half of last year amid concerns of waning supply.

Independence from Anglo offers Valterra investors a better chance to benefit from positive shifts in PGM prices, which are expected to remain elevated over the next two years after surging to record highs in 2025.

The World Bank, in its commodity markets outlook for October, predicted that platinum would gain 29% by end-2025 before adding 4% in 2026 and 2% in 2027.

The company’s plans to expand its flagship Mogalakwena mine by drilling underground at its Sandsloot pit represent a vote of confidence in the future of PGMs and open the door to material increases in output over the coming years.

Mogalakwena is the crown jewel of Valterra’s portfolio, contributing about half of its PGM production. With feasibility studies under way since July, the group expects to start trucking its first ore from the underground pit in the back end of this year.

Valterra is already far and away the world’s largest producer of PGMs, which are expected to play a growing role in green technology. About 40% of the world’s annual PGM supply passes through the miner’s smelting and refining facilities in the North West.

Old Mutual analysts noted the following in their report on the group’s latest results: “As an independent, pure-play PGM business, Valterra now has the opportunity to refine its strategy, improve performance and attract greater investor interest.”

They said: “The company maintains a strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation and efficient operations.”

Other major analysts have added to the wave of optimism about Valterra’s prospects, spurring on the buying spree. Ratings agency S&P Global said last month that it expects the group to maintain a healthy balance sheet and steady earnings growth over the next two years, forecasting 2026 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at nearly R10bn higher than last year’s.

“We expect Valterra will be in a net cash position from 2026, illustrating the company’s resilience to future periods of potentially lower prices,” S&P said.

Since demerging from Anglo, Valterra has rallied 70% on the JSE, adding nearly R160bn to its market value. Volatile platinum prices have done little to shake confidence in the group, with shares continuing their steady ascent in the first week of 2026.

Business Day