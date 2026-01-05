Standard Bank warns of worsening forex shortages in Mozambique

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Standard Bank expects Mozambique’s foreign exchange shortages to worsen, which might lead to approved payments not clearing and imports being delayed.

Fáusio Mussá, chief economist at Standard Bank’s Mozambique business, said the outlook for the country’s foreign exchange did not look.

“Despite prospects of progress on liquified natural gas projects (LNG), which should boost output in the medium term, we now factor in fiscal and foreign exchange liquidity pressures likely intensifying in the short term,” Mussá said in the Standard Bank Mozambique purchasing managers index for November.

“The possibility of shutdown at Mozal at the end of the first quarter of 2026, if the company cannot secure a favourable electricity tariff, implies further temporary growth, fiscal and FX pressure.”

South32 in December said Mozal, Mozambique’s largest aluminum smelter, will be placed on care and maintenance from March 2026 after it failed to secure affordable and reliable electricity to keep the plant running.

Mozal is one of Mozambique’s most important industrial assets. Located near Maputo, it produces high-quality aluminum for local use and export and plays a major role in supporting jobs, suppliers and surrounding communities.

Business Day reported last year that SA airline Airlink has grown weary of blocked funds from Mozambique, with the company contemplating terminating ticket issuance in the country, which is said to have blocked about $200m [R3.5bn] in cash to several airlines.

This is as Mozambique struggles with foreign currency shortages, which threaten regional movement.

According to data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata), Mozambique has climbed up to the top of blocked funds countries, withholding $205m from airlines at end-April 2025, compared with $127m in October 2024.

Regarding Mozambique’s economy, Mussá said: “Mozambique’s economy had negative GDP growth in the first three quarters of 2025, averaging -1.9% and denoting a slow recovery from post-election fallout”.

“We see GDP growth turning positive in the last quarter of 2025, supported by favourable base effects, but with a high risk of turning negative from the second quarter of 2026 if Mozal is shutdown.”

With Jacob Webster