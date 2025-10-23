JAMIE CARR: Taiwan’s strength is in its chips

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TSMC: Chips are cooking

After issuing a relatively cautious outlook a quarter ago, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has come out and let the world know that its chips are cooking.

TSMC has a stranglehold on the market for the most advanced chips with a share of more than 90%, supplying all the big-name companies as they scramble to build the infrastructure needed to compete in the AI arms race. TSMC CEO CC Wei has said he’s “very comfortable” with the state of the demand side.

Net earnings for the third quarter came in at a healthy $14.8bn, up 39% year on year. With an operating margin of about 50% and a share price up more than 80% since April, TSMC’s shareholders should be feeling pretty comfortable too.

To placate a US administration that is wary of dependence on overseas supply chains, TSMC is investing $165bn in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in Phoenix, Arizona, and mass production of chips is expected to start this year.

While the outlook across the board is looking more than rosy, the one element it can’t control is sitting across the Taiwan Strait, and Beijing has been increasing military pressure on what it views as a breakaway province, including exercises simulating a full-scale invasion.

Taipei has committed to increasing its defence spending, but it remains a minnow compared with China’s military might. An escalation towards an invasion or even a blockade would plunge global markets into a tailspin.

China is hugely dependent on Taiwanese chips, so hopefully that’s a cause for restraint.

Rapha: Back on yer bike

Long gone are those carefree days when going for a bike ride involved little more than chucking on a T-shirt, rugby shorts and a pair of Dunlop Green Flash.

Now even amateur cyclists appear compelled to kit themselves out ready for a stage of the Tour de France and for many years this charge into Lycra was led by Rapha, the British pioneer of high-end cycling kit.

The company thrived during the pandemic when gyms were closed and a socially distanced cycle was one of the few alternatives to sitting on the sofa watching all of Netflix.

Since its peak in 2021, however, sales have dropped by 27% and it has announced its eighth annual net loss on the trot, losing £15.6m on sales of £96.2m. Under the circumstances it helps to have owners with deep pockets and perhaps it was fortuitous that in 2017 founder Simon Mottram sold a majority stake to an investment vehicle belonging to two grandsons of Sam Walton, who have the Walmart billions to soften the blow of a loss or two.

The brand has been criticised for losing its top-of-the-market positioning, with a decline in product quality, heavy discounting and a lack of focus caused by a move into general lifestyle products such as handbags and hoodies.

The company has brought in Fran Millar as its fourth CEO in three years to lead the turnaround after her success in reviving the fortunes of heritage fashion brand Belstaff.

The plan is to return Rapha to its cycling roots and focus on what it does well to return it to profitability by 2027.