BACKSTORY: Gari Dhombo of GrowthHouse

Gari Dhombo, CEO of short-term insurance at GrowthHouse

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, honesty and integrity.

What was your first job?

I was a trainee underwriter.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

$500. I bought my parents a blanket and a pair of suits each. The rest I spent on myself — clothes, going out, just spoiling myself.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

You will never be 100% ready — go with your gut and just start. You learn more from doing. And always ask yourself: “Will this help me grow into the person I want to become?”

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

Education and unemployment.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I am not scared of taking risks.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Buying shares in one retail operation that shall remain nameless. I just failed to do the basics — research — before investing; I was trying to chase quick money, making an emotional decision and putting all my eggs in one basket. I just did not do proper due diligence.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Educating myself while pursuing my career — learning by doing. All intentional.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?

First, Break All the Rules by Don Clifton. It focuses on what the world’s best managers do differently. It tells you that great managers break conventional rules.

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

Avoid procrastination.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

“It is what it is.”

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

The best years of your life are your school years — make them count.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Invest more in small business.