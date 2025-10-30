Capitec capitalises on courting new customers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Capitec Bank at Dobsonville Mall in Soweto (Freddy Mavunda)

Capitec recently released its half-year results, and it was more of the same from the Stellenbosch-headquartered bank.

Nearly every metric an investor wants to see was up double digits compared with the same period last year. Capitec continues to steam ahead despite an economy that has remained in stasis for more than a decade. The winner keeps winning, as the adage goes.

Market commentators say the bank is expensive, but the same commentators said the same thing five years ago, when the share price was R1,000. Annualising the most recent half-year headline earnings to R140 for financial 2026 means the forward earnings multiple from October 2020 was seven times, with the benefit of hindsight, allowing us to give the market commentators some slack.

Capitec has a surfeit of growth prospects in front of it over the next five years, including business banking, AvaFin and Value Added Services (VAS), all of which are still in their nascent stages of growth.

Let’s look at business banking, which contributed 5% to headline earnings in the recent results. Business banking is becoming more than a blip on the Capitec headline earnings per share (HEPS) radar. Its growth should be flashing warning signals to market competitors at this stage, even if its overall market share is still relatively small. Given Capitec’s track record, it’s likely it’ll take market share from incumbent players, as it has in personal banking.

Capitec Business Bank reported 182,000 accounts in the recent half-year results, up 57% from August 2024. This is against a market size of about 3-million small, medium and micro-enterprises in South Africa. With an estimated 6% market share and considering the growth rate in new accounts, the product offering is striking the right chord in the market.

Consequently, further market share gains and business banking growth appear promising.

It is challenging to envision business banking overtaking personal banking in terms of headline earnings contribution, but it could be a significant contributor and a key pillar of group profitability over the next five years.

Capitec is South Africa’s largest bank by customer numbers, having reached 25-million active clients in its latest results

The key to Capitec’s recent growth has been its ability to launch and scale new products and services to its customers. This is despite cross-selling in financial services historically being a difficult nut to crack. Yet when one looks at the success of its insurance business and its mobile virtual network, Capitec Connect, one can only be impressed by how management has executed here.

Capitec Connect is one of the new stars in the business. Launched in September 2022, it now has more than 1.1-million customers and is part of Capitec’s suite of products and services under its VAS, which also includes prepaid electricity and its EasyEquities partnership, among others.

A staggering 87-billion transactions are completed under this VAS segment, with Capitec making a small margin on every one. VAS now represents 26% of headline earnings, and this should grow as more customers are engaged and more products and services are rolled out.

Insurance is another product that has been launched and scaled to a sizeable business. It contributes 24% of headline earnings, with the latest result based solely on its own licence and book of clients after the end of its joint venture with Sanlam in October 2024.

Capitec is South Africa’s largest bank by customer numbers, having reached 25-million active clients in its latest results, an 8% increase on a colossal base. Remarkably, its total active clients have doubled since 2020, when it had 12.6-million. It now surpasses the combined client base of Absa and Nedbank. The sheer size of Capitec’s client base is one of its most attractive features.

For any business, winning new customers is the hardest thing, and selling something to a new customer is harder than selling something to an existing customer. Having this huge client base allows Capitec to sell additional products and services to its base at minimal cost, resulting in a significant portion of revenue dropping straight to the bottom line.

Consider for a moment that if Capitec could generate an extra R2 a month per client by selling them additional products and services, when multiplied out, this would result in close to R600m in additional earnings.

Of all the metrics in the latest results the thing that stands out was the 20% compound annual growth rate in customer growth for the 0-18-year age group. These are customers who are expected to adopt more Capitec products as they enter the 20-35 age bracket. Consider those 14-year-olds whose parents pay their allowance into their bank account to teach them about budgeting and having their own account. Fast forward 10 years, the same customers, now 24 years old and out of the house, could be using Capitec Connect for airtime, prepaid electricity, insurance, savings products and a credit card.

Capitec might be on a high multiple, but its track record and growth potential will justify it on a three- to five-year time horizon.

Mark Tobin