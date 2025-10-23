Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

A good week for Hugo Broos

Just when hopes began to fade, Bafana Bafana redeemed themselves with a thumping 3-0 victory over Rwanda to qualify for next year’s Fifa World Cup. Along with the players, credit needs to go to coach Hugo Broos. The Belgian has instilled in this team resilience and a belief in their abilities. He took over after the failure to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which exposed a lack of mental toughness. He did all that in the face of administrative incompetence by the South African Football Association, whose poor record-keeping almost tripped up the team’s qualification.

Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

A bad week for Lucky Montana

Ex-railways boss Lucky Montana is having his washing displayed in public. The South African Revenue Service (Sars) took the unusual step against the former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa after he made false statements about his finances. Sars, which keeps the details of taxpayers strictly confidential, said it was doing this in terms of the Tax Administration Act, which allows it to reveal taxpayer information that would otherwise be treated as confidential, to “address the false claims” made against it and its processes. Montana owes Sars R55m in taxes, but offered to pay just R5.4m as settlement.