DINNER PARTY INTEL: Sex was the magic word for this roadside shop

1. Sexing it up

Ronnie Price found that sex sells. Not even the act, just the word. When he bought a modest little shop on the R62 in the Little Karoo (“just a white-painted block of a place”, a resident of the area says), he put up a sign that announced: Ronnie’s Shop. Few passers-by stopped. So he added “sex” to the title, and was overwhelmed with customers. Now Ronnie’s Sex Shop, a tourist attraction, is up for sale. Price, 76, says the late nights have become a bit much for someone his age. The price of R17.9m includes the 230ha farm on which the shop stands.

2. Streets ahead

Ivory Coast is making it easier to navigate its capital, Abidjan. The city is renaming 15,000 streets, a project the government says is part of modernisation. It says the new names will enable e-commerce and ride-hailing drivers to find their way without calling clients for directions. Many of the changes are of streets named for colonial-era figures. “This project is the will of the government of Ivory Coast,” Alphonse N’Guessan, the construction ministry official overseeing the initiative, told the Financial Times.

3. Dream street

Next month will be 61 years since the first “dream mile” by a South African. On November 13 1964, De Villiers Lamprecht cracked the four-minute barrier, the first runner to do so barefoot. Last week, Dagbreek, where Lamprecht lived as a young Stellenbosch University student, staged a commemorative mile race. It was won by North-West University’s Luan Munnik, who, like Lamprecht, broke the mile barrier in 3 min 59.12 sec, running along Victoria Street.