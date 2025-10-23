Why South Africa’s bees are starving

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s honey industry, built on resilient and diverse bee populations, faces challenges of dwindling forage, hive theft, pesticide-related deaths, disease threats, weak regulation and adulterated honey flooding local markets.

Land for honey: The biggest problem facing local beekeepers is the diminishing availability of good bee forage 123RF/Santiago Nunez

Researchers, industry leaders and small-scale beekeepers warn that urgent intervention is needed.

The sector is under “enormous pressure”, says Tumi Mobu, chair of the South Africa Bee Industry Organisation (Sabio).

“The biggest challenge is bee forage. Our African bees are literally starving,” she says.

Each hive, she says, needed at least 2ha to survive, but forage is declining, leaving bees underfed.

A second problem is theft, which has increased since Covid, Mobu says. “Highly organised hive thefts occur during pollination season — sometimes entire swarms are taken.” As a result, some beekeepers have had to close.

Third, pesticide-related deaths are devastating. “When chemicals are sprayed on crops while bees are working, entire colonies collapse,” she says.

Mobu emphasises collaboration with farmers. “Farmers must not spray pesticides while bees are pollinating. A wet bee is a dead bee. We need better control of bee environments, traceability of hives and stronger marking of colonies.”

Mike Allsopp, senior researcher at the Agricultural Research Council, identifies forage scarcity as the greatest threat. “If you ask 50 commercial beekeepers in South Africa what their main concern is, almost all will say the loss and diminishing availability of good bee forage. Changes in eucalyptus plantations, removal of woodlots and shifting agricultural patterns have dramatically reduced high-value forage. In some areas, honey production today is only about 30% of what it was in the 1980s.”

He says commercial beekeepers have to feed bees artificial nutrition because natural forage is insufficient. But that is not ideal. “Keeping bees at high densities on supplemental diets increases vulnerability to pests and diseases and compromises their natural behaviour. The commercial demands are driving the beekeepers into a kind of factory farming, which poses real risks if not managed properly.”

Urban and agricultural development compounds the crisis. “As cities expand and agriculture spreads, there are fewer safe areas for beekeepers to keep bees with adequate forage,” says Allsopp.

Veteran beekeeper Nelson de la Querra says the removal of eucalyptus trees, declared invasive, destroyed a lot of bee forage. He says veld fires also wipe out bees, hives and forage.

Mike Miles, a former Sabio chair and a small-scale beekeeper, warns that weak regulation compounds these pressures. “There’s a lack of dedicated, up-to-date laws for beekeeping, which hampers effective regulation and disease control. Only two government inspectors cover the entire country, and beekeeper registration is inconsistent. Far too many people are doing beekeeping without following legislation or having proper knowledge. It’s like becoming a motor mechanic without training.

“Beekeeping should fall under veterinary services, because they handle diseases in animals. Instead, it remains under plant health, which leaves the industry without proper oversight for pests, diseases and hive management.”

American foulbrood, a contagious bacterial disease, was first detected in South Africa in 2009 and continues to spread. Miles warns: “If you’ve got American foulbrood in your honey, you cannot export. Controlling this disease requires serious intervention — destruction of colonies is often the only option.”

Adulterated honey is another challenge for the industry. Nelson says there used to be government control measures, “but now honey is coming in from all over, with blends sold at half the price of real honey. It undermines local beekeepers.”

Miles says producers mix sugar into honey and sell it as pure. “It’s fraud, and the government’s response has been slow.”

Mobu says Sabio is fighting back through education and collaboration. “We work with government inspectorates to enforce labelling laws and constantly encourage consumers to buy local honey directly from beekeepers.”

She also sees opportunities in diversification. “Beyond honey, byproducts like propolis, wax and pollen are in high demand. I know a beekeeper in the Western Cape making nearly R100,000 a month from value-add products with just 35 hives.”

Export potential is strong; South African honeys have won international prizes.

“Once systems are in place for residue testing and quality assurance, the world will see the pride and authenticity of our honey,” says Mobu.

Allsopp emphasises government responsibility. “South Africa’s honey industry can thrive if we tackle forage scarcity, disease management and adulteration. The government needs to appoint permanent beekeeping extension officers, invest in research and disease management, enforce regulations on adulteration and restore bee forage across the country.” He says the potential for growth is substantial, “but only if we act decisively now”.

Miles adds: “If the government focused properly on regulation, disease control and supporting forage resources, South Africa could lead in apiculture globally.”