Paper cuts: Bargain or value trap?

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For much of the past two decades, paper has been portrayed as an industry in terminal decline. The irony is that it was once a disruptive technology in its own right. In late-medieval Europe, paper displaced expensive parchment, lowering the cost of books, commercial records and official documents, and helping make mass printing — and the spread of literacy and information — economically possible.

Today, graphic paper is being displaced by digital media, an even cheaper technology. E-mail, online advertising and electronic record-keeping began eroding demand for paper in developed markets well before the arrival of the smartphone, while digital news, online billing and cloud storage accelerated the decline. By 2023, global production of newsprint and printing and writing paper had fallen to about 84Mt, its lowest level since 1987 and nearly 45% below its 2007 peak.

This is a structural shift, not a normal cyclical downturn. Once newspapers close presses, retailers abandon catalogues or businesses move to electronic invoicing, that demand rarely returns. Producers have therefore spent much of the past two decades closing mills, cutting output and converting machines to other grades.

Yet global demand for paper has evolved, not disappeared. As economies grow and trade and e-commerce expand, the industry’s growth engine is now packaging. Corrugated boxes, containerboard, cartonboard, kraft paper, paper bags and speciality packaging now account for most global paper and board consumption and nearly two-thirds of European production.

The shift away from plastic offers another avenue for growth, particularly in bags, food containers, wrapping and consumer packaging. But the opportunity has limits. Plastic remains cheap, light and highly effective at protecting products, while paper often requires coatings or additional layers that raise costs and can complicate recycling.

A more unusual source of demand is dissolving wood pulp, which is used to produce cellulosic fibres such as viscose and lyocell for clothing, household textiles and nonwoven products. These fibres compete with cotton and petroleum-based synthetics, either as direct substitutes or in blended fabrics. Demand therefore depends not only on clothing consumption but also on relative cotton and polyester prices, exchange rates and the pace of new fibre-capacity additions in Asia.

On the supply side, graphic paper capacity has not adjusted quickly or cleanly enough to falling demand. Mills are costly to close, often sustain entire communities and may continue operating for as long as they cover their immediate cash costs. The industry has therefore struggled to cut capacity fast enough to restore healthy utilisation rates and pricing.

One survival strategy was to convert production to packaging. While this made sense for individual companies, collectively it created a new imbalance. Older machines were replaced by fewer, larger and more efficient units, including former graphic paper machines converted to containerboard for corrugated packaging and cartonboard for products such as cereal boxes. As a result, the number of European paper machines has fallen sharply, but total paper and board capacity has declined only modestly.

The pressure intensified when the Covid-driven e-commerce boom faded and high inflation weakened demand for packaged goods. At the same time, substantial new capacity had been added across different types of packaging paper, particularly recycled containerboard.

Packaging paper can be made from virgin wood pulp, recovered paper or a blend of the two. Virgin fibre is longer and stronger, making it important for heavy-duty boxes, premium board and some food-contact applications, while recycled fibre is generally cheaper and supports a circular packaging system. Because fibres weaken each time they are reused, however, fresh virgin fibre must continually be added.

Not all packaging investment adds to papermaking capacity. Converting a paper machine — for example, from graphic paper to containerboard — is different from expanding downstream converting operations. A paper machine is the large production line inside a mill that turns fibre into rolls of paper or board, while a converting plant operates farther down the value chain, transforming those rolls or sheets into finished packaging such as boxes, bags and cartons through corrugating, printing, cutting, folding and glueing.

Integrated producers own both paper mills and converting plants, while independent converters buy their paper or board from third parties. Many recent investments and acquisitions have expanded these downstream packaging networks without adding any new papermaking capacity.

That just gives you extra flexibility in a world where you need to be really agile — Andrew King

Even so, excess upstream supply remains a major problem, with China adding another source of pressure. The country’s vast and increasingly integrated paper industry can suppress global prices when weak domestic demand pushes surplus output into export markets. Cheap financing, local government support and the need to preserve employment may also delay the capacity cuts that would normally follow poor returns.

Mondi

Of the three major paper and packaging groups listed on the JSE, Europe-focused Mondi offers the clearest exposure to the structural shift from graphic paper to packaging. Its portfolio is centred on two business units of broadly similar earnings weight. The corrugated packaging division produces containerboard and the boxes used in transport, e-commerce and consumer goods supply chains, while the flexible packaging unit manufactures industrial and consumer paper bags, kraft paper and related packaging products. Together, they give Mondi broad exposure to the long-term growth of fibre-based packaging.

The forced disposal of Mondi’s Russian operations in 2023 was a major blow, and the group is not quite the same business it was before. Russia contributed roughly one-fifth of earnings and housed highly integrated, low-cost assets supported by inexpensive wood fibre and energy. Yet Mondi had little choice but to divest after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions, capital controls and growing political, operational and reputational risks made the business increasingly difficult to manage and its cash flows harder to access. The one consolation was that the sale proceeds enabled the group to pay shareholders a special dividend.

Mondi has since invested heavily in expanding capacity, modernising mills and strengthening its asset base. That capital cycle is now nearing completion, which should allow expenditure to fall and free cash flow to improve as the new assets ramp up. The immediate legacy, however, is a more leveraged balance sheet, with net debt having risen to about 2.6 times underlying earnings.

Mondi’s principal competitive advantage remains its vertical integration. Across parts of the group, it controls the value chain from forests and wood procurement through pulp and paper production to the conversion of containerboard into boxes, bags and other finished packaging. This mill-to-box model gives it greater control over fibre supply, quality and costs than converters that rely entirely on externally sourced paper. As CEO Andrew King puts it, “that just gives you extra flexibility in a world where you need to be really agile”.

But integration does not eliminate cyclicality; it merely spreads it across the value chain. During periods of severe oversupply, like now, it can even become a disadvantage, since independent converters can source cheap containerboard without carrying the fixed costs of a mill.

Andrew King (supplied )

Mondi’s low-cost position helps offset this risk. “Because biomass supplies a large part of our energy needs, our gas consumption relative to the industry is very low,” King explains. This is a particularly important advantage over recycled fibre producers, which typically rely more heavily on fossil fuels. (Biomass energy is renewable power derived from organic materials such as plants, wood and waste.)

Mondi also has some ability to pass cost inflation on to customers. On the first-quarter earnings call, King said: “Across the business, we have seen higher energy, raw material and logistics costs, and we’ve responded with pricing actions. While there’s an inherent time lag, we do expect these measures to take full effect by the third quarter.” He added that strong order books and tighter market conditions had given Mondi greater scope to push through those increases.

Coronation Fund Managers, Mondi’s second-largest shareholder, with a stake of about 9%, believes the market is underestimating both the quality of the group’s assets and the strength of its positions in virgin containerboard, corrugated packaging, kraft paper and industrial bags. It highlights Mondi’s low-cost, vertically integrated model, estimating that 75%-80% of capacity sits in the lower-cost half of the industry curve, while biomass generated during pulp production makes the group about 90% energy self-sufficient.

Coronation further argues that current earnings are well below their sustainable potential, with demand and margins near cyclical lows, particularly in Europe, while Mondi’s €1.2bn expansion programme has yet to make its full contribution. It expects earnings to recover as demand normalises and the new assets reach higher utilisation, with longer-term support from e-commerce growth and the gradual shift from plastic to fibre-based packaging.

Sappi

Sappi is a more complicated — and far more leveraged — investment proposition than Mondi. Its portfolio spans three markets with very different economics: structurally declining graphic paper; packaging and speciality papers; and dissolving wood pulp used primarily in textile fibres.

The most important strategic development is the proposed combination of Sappi’s European graphic paper operations with UPM Communication Papers, a subsidiary of Finnish materials and forest industry company UPM. This planned 50/50 joint venture, with an enterprise value of about €1.42bn, is a direct response to a market suffering from structural demand decline, chronic excess capacity, high European production costs and growing import competition.

We’ve got to get shareholder approval, and then our target is to complete the transaction by the end of 2026 — Steve Binnie

Combining these two large businesses creates a better platform from which to rationalise capacity, move production between mills and remove duplicated costs. The joint venture is expected to raise its own debt to fund payments to the parents, potentially releasing cash for Sappi while moving some future capital requirements away from its stretched balance sheet.

“We’ve got to get shareholder approval, and then our target is to complete the transaction by the end of 2026,” says CEO Steve Binnie. “The key influence on the timeline will be regulatory approval from the competition authorities.”

Steve Binnie (supplied )

Sappi’s most distinctive asset is its dissolving wood pulp business. The group is the world’s leading producer, with an estimated 15% share of the global market. Unlike ordinary paper pulp, dissolving pulp is purified and converted into cellulosic fibres such as viscose, modal and lyocell, used mainly in clothing, household textiles and nonwoven products. This gives Sappi exposure to global apparel demand and places it in competition, indirectly, with cotton and polyester.

Sappi sells pulp to fibre producers — many of them in Asia — rather than directly to clothing manufacturers. Farther down the chain, textile mills can alter the proportions of viscose, cotton and polyester in blended fabrics according to relative prices and performance requirements. Expensive viscose encourages substitution towards polyester, while high cotton prices can make cellulosic fibres more attractive. Dissolving pulp demand may therefore remain healthy even as pricing weakens because fibre producers are struggling with cheap polyester, excess viscose capacity or new pulp supply.

China is central to these dynamics. It is the largest producer of viscose fibre and a major buyer of dissolving pulp, but has built more capacity than demand could immediately absorb. Weak utilisation and margins among Chinese fibre producers quickly feed back into pulp prices and Sappi’s earnings.

Binnie believes the near-term pulp outlook is improving. “We saw $845/t by the end of the second quarter, but for most of the quarter it was below $810. Since then, it has risen to $880/t. So we’re feeling good about demand and the outlook for pricing.”

The long-term demand case remains credible. Cellulosic fibres are soft and absorbent, as well as renewable and biodegradable, while cotton is constrained by land, water and weather. Even modest gains in their relatively small share of the global fibre market could support meaningful pulp demand.

Sappi has important advantages in this space. Saiccor in South Africa is one of the world’s largest dissolving pulp mills, complemented by production at Ngodwana, also in South Africa, and Cloquet in the US. Its South African plantations provide control over wood supply and costs, while dollar-linked export revenue and a largely rand-based cost base create significant currency leverage, though this obviously hurts when the rand strengthens.

Sappi’s third strategic leg is packaging and speciality paper. The group has progressively converted machines away from declining graphic grades towards paperboard, flexible packaging papers, release liners, labels and food service products — markets with better structural demand and some support from the shift towards recyclable fibre-based packaging.

Its largest recent growth project was the conversion and expansion of Paper Machine No 2 (PM2) at its Somerset mill in Maine in the US, which added capacity for solid bleached board used in premium packaging. The ramp-up was initially hampered by customer destocking, subdued demand and new industry capacity, delaying the expected earnings contribution.

There are now early signs of improvement. In July, Sappi said North American performance had exceeded expectations, supported by the continued steady ramp-up of Somerset PM2 sales volumes. The stronger contribution prompted the group to raise its third-quarter outlook, with adjusted earnings now expected to be broadly in line with the second quarter rather than below it.

Debt remains the elephant in the room. With net debt above six times ebitda, the group has little capacity to absorb a prolonged downturn, while the depressed share price reflects fears that it may ultimately be forced to raise equity.

Sappi still has several levers to pull. Its capital programme is largely complete, which should support cash flow, while the dividend has already been suspended. Management can also release working capital, cut discretionary spending, idle uneconomic capacity or dispose of assets. The proposed European joint venture could provide additional cash and reduce future capital requirements.

Importantly, Sappi has negotiated a suspension of its leverage covenant until March 2027. “That emphasises the strong relationships with our banks,” Binnie says. But lender patience is not unlimited, and any rights issue at the current valuation would be highly dilutive.

There are signs that institutional investors have begun bottom-fishing in Sappi at around R10 a share. In July, Legal & General Investment Management, a large UK-based institutional asset manager, disclosed a 5.03% stake, while South African fund manager PSG Asset Management increased its holding to 5.22%. This follows Coronation’s decision in January to lift its stake above 10% when Sappi was still trading at about R23 a share.

The company also retains the backing of long-standing major shareholders such as Allan Gray and the Public Investment Corporation, suggesting that several large institutions continue to see value despite the balance sheet risks and weak industry conditions.

Mpact

Mpact is a very different paper company from Mondi and Sappi. It is smaller, overwhelmingly Southern African and built around recycled packaging rather than virgin pulp. Its fortunes are therefore tied more closely to South African manufacturing, agricultural exports, local consumer demand and import competition than to the international market.

Mpact’s recycling capability is a genuine competitive advantage

Mpact’s national collection network recovers waste paper, processes it into recycled containerboard and cartonboard, and converts part of that output into corrugated boxes and other finished packaging. This recycling capability is a genuine competitive advantage, giving the group greater control over the supply, quality and geographic availability of its main raw material while helping customers meet their environmental commitments.

Recycling does not, however, guarantee cheap or stable inputs. Recovered paper is globally traded, and stronger export demand forces Mpact to pay more to secure domestic supply, raising mill costs. This was evident in 2025, when higher recovered paper and energy costs squeezed margins despite stronger volumes.

The pressure was compounded by rising imports. “Global overcapacity translated into increased low-priced imports, intensifying competition and compressing margins for local producers even as input costs remained elevated,” says CEO Bruce Strong.

Even so, Mpact’s upgraded Felixton and Mkhondo mills remain relatively competitive. Felixton can now operate entirely on recovered fibre and achieved record production in 2025, while the R1.3bn Mkhondo upgrade should improve efficiency and add a dollar-linked revenue stream from sodium lignosulphonate, a pulping byproduct used in construction and mining.

Bruce Strong (supplied )

The main weak link has been at Springs, South Africa’s only producer of cartonboard for products such as cereal and biscuit boxes. Weak demand, cheap imports and chronic municipal electricity and water failures ultimately made the mill uneconomic. Mpact closed it in May, allowing management to redirect capital and attention towards Felixton, Mkhondo and the higher-return converting operations.

The converting operations are particularly valuable because they are closer to customers and less commoditised than paper manufacturing. Corrugated packaging is designed around specific products, packing lines and transport requirements, while its high freight cost favours local plants near farms, food producers and industrial customers. Agriculture is an especially attractive market, as demand for cartons used to export citrus, grapes, pears and stone fruit is driven more by international markets than by the constrained South African consumer.

The balance sheet is relatively sound, with net debt at about 1.5 times earnings. The key question is whether the end of Mpact’s heavy investment cycle will translate into stronger free cash flow and lower debt. The market remains unconvinced, with the shares trading on a trailing earnings multiple of less than six times.

Caxton, the JSE-listed publishing, printing and packaging group, owns roughly 35% of Mpact, adding a special situation element to the investment case. Mpact’s depressed valuation could make a bid for the remaining shares more affordable, particularly given Caxton’s previous interest in taking control. However, relations between the two companies have historically been strained, so a transaction is far from assured.

For the sector as a whole, the collapse in share prices may offer a contrarian opportunity, but this is not a simple cyclical bargain. Graphic paper remains in structural decline, while packaging, speciality papers and textile cellulose are all grappling with excess capacity despite attractive long-term demand drivers. As recent history has shown, robust consumption does not necessarily translate into strong pricing or acceptable returns.

China remains another obstacle to a global recovery. Producers may continue operating — or even expanding — despite poor returns, supported by cheap financing, local employment priorities and the pursuit of export market share. When domestic demand falls short, surplus paper, board and textile products are pushed into global markets, delaying the capacity closures and supply discipline needed to restore profitability.

SBG Securities is neutral on the sector in the near term, expecting only tentative price stability while excess capacity persists, but remains overweight over the medium to longer term. It prefers packaging paper and containerboard, while retaining a more cautious view on pulp and graphic paper.

Despite the uncertain timing of a market recovery, SBG maintains “buy” recommendations on both the major JSE-listed global producers. Mondi is its preferred defensive exposure, supported by a stronger balance sheet, a packaging-focused portfolio, vertical integration and the expected volume contribution from recent investments. Its target price is R204.

Sappi is viewed as the higher-risk recovery play, with a target price of R19. High debt, weak end markets, cost pressures and import competition remain significant concerns, but the ramp-up of Somerset PM2 and a return to positive free cash flow could support a rerating over the next six to 12 months. For both companies, announced selling price increases should begin to offset higher costs arising from the Middle East disruption.