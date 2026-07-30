Impeachment’s legal and political maze

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Ramaphosa’s opponents, including those inside the ANC, are unlikely to let the Phala Phala opportunity go to waste

Even if the Western Cape High Court sets aside the report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to give an accounting for the Phala Phala imbroglio, parliament could still vote to hold an impeachment inquiry.

This is the view of Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, who says the eventuality is provided for in the Constitutional Court judgment in May that revived the impeachment process.

The ANC had hoped that it had buried the Phala Phala mess when its parliamentary majority voted in December 2022 to take no further action on the report of the independent panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. That report, submitted the previous month, found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer over his handling of the February 2020 theft of $580,000 that had been hidden in a couch at the game farm.

The Constitutional Court ruling in May, delivered after the EFF and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) approached the court, declared the National Assembly vote of 2022 null and void and cleared the way for a multiparty impeachment committee to be convened.

Ramaphosa then approached the Western Cape High Court for a review of the Ngcobo report, a hearing that is set down for early September. He asked National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to freeze the impeachment process until a verdict was delivered. But she declined to do so, in a welcome departure from the custom of ANC parliamentary office-holders kowtowing to whatever the party leader wants.

So Ramaphosa asked the Western Cape High Court for an interdict halting the impeachment process pending the review, and won at least a temporary victory when the court granted one on July 24.

This came as a relief for the ANC, which has enough problems to deal with in the run-up to the local government elections in November without the embarrassment of opposition MPs grilling the president about why foreign currency was hidden in his couch.

But there is already more than enough information in the public domain on Phala Phala for opposition parties to exploit. Intense political pressure is being applied by the MK Party, the EFF and the ATM.

The ATM has again approached the Constitutional Court for direct access to appeal the interdict granted by the Western Cape High Court on an urgent basis. One of its two MPs, Vuyo Zungula, said in a statement on social media that the interdict is vague because it specifically refers to “public impeachment hearings”, wording that he says is open to interpretation.

The interdict gives Ramaphosa more breathing space, and removes any risk that he might resign in the face of an unduly uncomfortable impeachment process in parliament — Richard Calland

He argues that by specifying public proceedings, the interdict grants relief that Ramaphosa had not sought. The president wanted to halt the impeachment inquiry itself, Zungula says. He argues that the order, if allowed to stand, would frustrate implementation of the Constitutional Court’s ruling in May.

Crucially, he says, the likely cycle of appeals means it could take at least two more years before accountability can be sought, leaving questions unanswered regarding possible serious misconduct and constitutional violations by the president.

University of Cape Town emeritus associate professor of public law Richard Calland says the interdict does give Ramaphosa “more breathing space, and removes any risk that he might resign in the face of the prospect of an unduly uncomfortable impeachment process in parliament”.

But Naidoo says even if the high court review in September results in the quashing of the Ngcobo report, Ramaphosa could still face an impeachment inquiry.

Ramaphosa’s opponents, including those inside the ANC, are unlikely to let the Phala Phala opportunity go to waste (supplied)

“Remember that in the Constitutional Court judgment, chief justice [Mandisa] Maya said that even if the independent [Ngcobo] panel says there’s no case to answer, the National Assembly can still refer to an impeachment committee. So the opposition parties will probably play that card.”

Naidoo describes it as a “grey area” that allows for discretion. It means that the Constitutional Court “left the door open” for MPs to conduct an impeachment inquiry, which would then almost certainly become a political rather than a legal process.

If this scenario does play out, how ANC MPs themselves would vote on impeachment matters could depend on timing. Ramaphosa’s successor is set to be elected at the party’s national conference in December next year. So far, the main contenders are his deputy, Paul Mashatile, and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

However, if the next ANC leader wants to oust Ramaphosa as national president as soon as possible — his term is due to end only in 2029 — they could exploit the legal and political complexities around Phala Phala to do so by using the loophole identified by Naidoo. This is one of the reasons that senior Ramaphosa backers are so concerned about the Phala Phala saga.

Regardless of the technicalities and stages of the impeachment process, the Phala Phala matter will be a most convenient weapon for Ramaphosa’s enemies.

Impeachment committee chair Makashule Gana of Rise Mzansi has taken legal advice and is sticking to his timeline in terms of setting up the administrative backbone of the impeachment process.

Gana says the court has simply interdicted the “public hearings” of the committee and therefore behind-the-scenes work will go ahead until September. The committee will meet this week to discuss the work done so far in identifying an evidence leader.

Opposition parties, especially those such as the MK Party and the EFF that were launched by ANC malcontents, are pushing to publicly delve into Phala Phala through the impeachment committee as soon as possible. Internally destabilising the ANC has been MK Party leader Jacob Zuma’s strategy from the day he departed from the presidency and the party — Phala Phala and the upcoming elective conference provide further opportunities.

The GNU is in an awkward position. The DA is actively participating in the impeachment process, but the Phala Phala issue could test the party’s commitment to it, particularly under the leadership of newly elected Geordin Hill-Lewis. However, the numbers indicate that Ramaphosa should remain relatively safe, even without the DA at this stage.

Marrian is a political analyst at the Bureau for Economic Research