Literally, a fight for world freedom

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“If Africans are ambivalent towards freedom and democracy in Ukraine, what was their liberation struggle about?”

That’s a fair question, particularly given the source. Oleksandra Matviichuk is the joint recipient of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, the first Nobel to be won by a Ukrainian. A human rights lawyer and civil society leader based in Kyiv, she heads the nonprofit Centre for Civil Liberties, which, among other roles, is carefully documenting Russia’s war crimes.

Our meeting takes place in a Kyiv café in a district of the old city. Earlier that morning, one of the heaviest Russian missile and drone attacks on the capital killed 19 people, including a 12-year-old boy, and injured another 61, among them seven children.

Fighting the good fight (supplied )

Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 drones of various types on this occasion, one of many recent attacks on civilian targets. With Ukraine’s shortage of air-defence missiles, specifically Patriots, 29 ballistic missiles and 18 attack drones got through to strike 34 locations.

According to the Ukrainian government, over the past six months, Russia has attacked the Kyiv region with 5,700 drones, 340 cruise missiles, 280 ballistic missiles, 36 Zircon hypersonic missiles, five Kinzhal missiles and one Oreshnik mid-range ballistic missile.

Yet life goes on. Without Russia changing tack, there is little option for Ukrainians but to fight on, a combination of stoicism and ingenuity on the battlefield which has seen them hold and now, slowly, turn back the seemingly inexorable Russian advance. This is contrary to the expectations of many who perceived fighting ability simply in numbers of men and materiel, rather than the inner stuffings of resilience, courage, skills and education, and leadership.

The Nobel laureate outlines three explanations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions towards Ukraine, starting in 2014 with the seizure of Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region, followed by the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“He needed Ukraine to restore the Russian empire, without which Russia will not be intact in his mind. He stole the Kyivan Rus name,” she says, reminding us that Ukraine’s capital was founded 200 years before Moscow, “and stole the idea of a Christian nation. The official Russian statement is that their history started with Kyivan Rus, but that then depends on controlling Ukraine.”

Kyivan Rus was the first East Slavic state, from the late ninth to the mid-13th century. The first reference to Moscow dates from 1147, then a minor town, which a decade later was fortified with a timber fence and a moat.

Paradoxically, says Matviichuk, Putin believes “there is no Ukrainian nation, culture and language, a view which is genocidal. This is why he occupies our territories, re-educates people, eliminates the use of our language and abducts Ukrainian children to bring them up as Russians. It is not necessary, like Rwanda, for there to be wholesale slaughter to appreciate that there is a genocidal intent and practice.”

This explains his terrorism of Ukrainian citizens through daily attacks on civilian infrastructure. The UN has verified 16,126 Ukrainian civilians killed and 46,590 injured. That’s between the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24 2022 and May 31 2026, though the actual death toll is likely considerably higher given the lack of transparency of actions in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. The torture and murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war form part of this dehumanisation, she says, showing horrific pictures on her phone.

The second reason she highlights relates to the “generally imperialist thinking behind Russia’s action. Russia is an empire, but not in the Western way, in that they would occupy the territories they colonise, steal their resources and suppress their governance and culture.

“Rather, the Russian version comprises an empire with a centre but no borders. They believe they have a legitimate right to take over nations and suppress other cultures” as part of a wholesale appropriation.

The international system of peace and security needs to be reformed — Oleksandra Matviichuk

And yet, third, Russia has enjoyed “immunity for centuries. It has never been punished or prosecuted for its actions. They now believe they can do whatever they want.

“I was recently in Syria. Entire cities have been turned into cemeteries of rubbish by Russia’s methodical bombing campaign against a defenceless civilian population, day by day, week by week, month by month. It is no surprise then that they try to do the same in Ukraine.”

What is a surprise to her, and a disappointment, is the response of the international community.

Ukraine’s struggle and Putin’s actions contain a strategic lesson, in that “the international system has collapsed, a system that was set up to prevent the very thing that is occurring and yet cannot do so. Now your security depends not on the UN but on whether you have enough citizens to defend their rights.

“The international system of peace and security needs to be reformed.” How this happens and manifests is less important at this stage as an acknowledgement of its need “and an attempt to do so”.

Multilateral failure and the rise of impunity and effective immunity relate to the struggle for freedom globally, which “we are losing. And if we lose this struggle, I am afraid that our children won’t have freedom at all.”

This is less obvious than insidious. “New technology is being used to control what people read and think, to manipulate their views. Social networks are overloaded with fake news to the point that it is difficult to determine what is real. There is no longer a shared sense of reality,” she warns.

“This may be the turning point of another kind of world order, where there is no freedom at all. But we must do what is right, not what is easiest.”

The Centre for Civil Liberties is among 43 human rights groups that have united to establish the T4P (Tribunal for Putin) campaign. T4P has documented more than 111,000 war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“They use violence with such propensity that people have no energy left to resist,” says Matviichuk. “Humanity is very selective, and not an attractive cause to many. The majority don’t care about the situation in Ukraine, just as most people in Europe don’t care about Africa. But we are interconnected: your fight is our fight, and our fight is your fight. We need not worry about what is popular but focus on doing something that is right.”

There is much more at stake than what happens in Ukraine, even beyond Europe where Putin poses — and is keen to portray — an ongoing threat. “We are not fighting for Ukraine alone but in a wider fight for freedom at a historical juncture.”

The collapse of the Soviet Union, which Putin described as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century”, ironically provided him with the opportunity to become president. There is a further great irony in this conflict. “The war has shown precisely how different Ukrainians are from Russians,” she says.

“Perhaps those who don’t support us think that only they deserve freedom and that we don’t. Yet we prove on the battlefield that we are fighting Russia to live on as ourselves and not have a Russian tsar telling us what to do.”

Ukraine’s continued resistance contains the kernel of hope for a more democratic future.

“We live in a consumer society — of products, freedoms and democracy. The younger generations never fought for these freedoms. They were born with democracy and never had to fight for it. But you can’t build democracy in an empire. Democracy goes with the right to self-determination.

“This is why Putin has to break our resistance, without which the whole Russian empire, its suppression and suffocation of minorities everywhere within its territory, will unravel.

“And Putin knows that the Russians won’t tolerate failure. They continue to use violence and terror. For those in the occupied territories, they live in a grey zone, with no tools to defend their rights. Putin thinks he will win sooner or later, and that he will not be judged.

“This is why Russia will lose. This war is existential for Ukrainians. If we lose, we die. If there is no alternative to the ways of Putin, Ukraine will cease to exist.” And if that happens, democrats everywhere will be affected.

If so, where were you, and what did you say and do when they came for the Ukrainians?

Mills, who is in Ukraine, and Hartley are with the Platform for African Democrats