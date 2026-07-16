CHRIS ROPER: When 66% is a failing grade

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The idea of human rights is a relatively recent invention, and if we’re honest, it’s one that hasn’t really taken off.

A cursory scan of the headlines demonstrates the point. There are at least 60 wars and armed conflicts on the go as you read this, with the number changing depending on how you want to define a war.

For some people, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, their war is a “special military operation”. For others, it’s Operation Epic Fury, with all the connotations of short duration that the word “operation” is intended to signify. And everywhere, people are being discriminated against and slaughtered based on identity, gender or race, with Palestine, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo springing to mind.

The litany of violence and oppression against women is growing, with hundreds of examples to choose from, including extreme gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa, where at times it feels as if GBV is tacitly sanctioned by our government.

Former UN secretary-general Boutros Boutros-Ghali once said: “Our contemporary human rights system is heir to demands for human dignity throughout history and across cultures. It expresses the enduring elements of the world’s great philosophies, religions and cultures.” Unfortunately, the more enduring elements of violence, evil and oppression seem to be dominating.

One of the ways humans try to make sense of all the evil in the world is to quantify it, in the perhaps vain hope that something that can be measured can be ameliorated.

This is something the Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI) NGO in New Zealand attempts to do with its Rights Tracker, a global project to measure systematically human rights performance.

The 2026 dataset launched a week or so ago. It gives scores on 14 measures of civil and political rights in more than 50 countries for the period between 2017 and 2025, as well as annual data on five economic and social rights for 200 countries between 2000 and 2023.

South Africa’s score for the right to quality education has decreased in recent years, as has the right to food — Human Rights Measurement Initiative

You might not be surprised to learn that South Africa is underperforming in economic and social rights and that the data suggests many South Africans have limited access to the necessities of life. South Africa scores 66% on quality of life when measured against the HRMI’s income-adjusted benchmark, indicating that the state is underperforming on the rights to education, work, health, housing and food.

The score takes into account South Africa’s resources and how well we are using them to fulfil people’s quality of life rights.

The HRMI commentary notes: “This score tells us that South Africa is only doing 66% of what should be possible right now with the resources it has. Since anything less than 100% indicates that a country is not meeting its current duty under international human rights law, our assessment is that South Africa has a very long way to go to meet its immediate economic and social rights duty.” An assessment many South Africans would agree with, I think.

Our scores for all of these rights fall into what the HRMI calls the “very bad” range, except for the right to health, which — hooray! — scored merely in the “bad” range. “South Africa has a very long way to go to become compliant under international law and attend to its immediate economic and social rights duties, even adjusting for its current level of income. South Africa’s score for the right to quality education has decreased in recent years, as has the right to food.”

However, and take this as a win if you will, relative to other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, the HRMI says South Africa is performing close to average on quality of life rights.

But when we spread out the competition to include the global best-performing countries, “South Africa’s score is 64.8%, indicating that it has a very long way to go to meet current global best standards for ensuring all people have adequate food, education, health care, housing and work.”

No kidding. The country with the best quality of life score is South Korea, with 97.1%, and South Africa’s 66% puts us way down at 88th on the list of 111.

So our human rights report card reads like that of a child who once had potential but has revealed itself as a failure in the long run.

Can we get better? One can only hope so. Getting worse can’t be an option we should countenance in this election year.