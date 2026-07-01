Leading for the new workforce

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For much of the past century, organisations were built for stability. Structure, leadership and learning systems all evolved in an era defined by predictability, linear careers and hierarchical authority.

Today’s workplace is shaped by constant disruption, across people, technology and identity. Leaders are no longer managing incremental change; they are navigating systemic shifts.

A world that no longer exists

The pace of change has been both rapid and profound. Many of us started our careers in a world of fax machines and paper payslips. Today, we are leading in a workplace where four generations operate side by side, often with fundamentally different expectations of work, purpose and progression.

The tension is compounded by scale: the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts that within the next 10 years more than 80% of the workforce will be made up by millennials and Gen Z (born between 1981 and 2012), existing in management systems built by boomers and Gen X. While the older generations may no longer make up the majority of the workforce, they still occupy senior management and leadership positions.

The generational divide is most marked by employee motivation — while older generations value loyalty, job security and dedication, a growing proportion of employees are driven by a sense of purpose, progression and flexibility, rather than tenure alone.

But careers are no longer linear, and work is no longer purely transactional.

Millennials and Gen Z are able to function with an increased level of complexity, an accelerated pace of change and technological innovation. They want flexibility and purpose from their work, while being treated as individuals. Organisations have to find a way to do this by scaling individualistic plurality. This refers to the ability to engage with individual requirements at scale.

Yet most leadership systems were designed by and for previous generations.

The misalignment is predictable:

Older generations prioritised stability, loyalty and tenure.

Younger generations prioritise purpose, flexibility and growth.

The result of this is not generational conflict, but systemic misalignment between how organisations are designed to operate and how people expect to engage with work.

Most organisational and leadership models, including the way we develop leaders, remain anchored in assumptions that no longer hold. Organisations are therefore attempting to serve a fundamentally different workforce using systems designed by and for a previous generation.

The way we structure the workplace is not and was never built for how the younger generations work today. New thinking is needed and leaders must reconcile competing expectations, adjusting how they think about employees.

AI and the nature of the challenges ahead

The recent explosion of AI in the workplace has further compounded this generational complexity. For the first time in history, knowledge work is the field most disrupted by technology, leaving cognitive, creative and professional roles exposed.

The workplace conversation around AI is evolving rapidly.

Initially, many organisations focused on the tools and their productivity gains. Today, the more important questions relate to strategy, governance, ethics, risk and decision-making.

AI is not simply a productivity tool, but raises deeper questions:

What remains uniquely human in an organisation or an AI-driven ecosystem?

How do we design for dignity in the workplace, not just efficiency?

What does leadership look like when decision-making is increasingly augmented or influenced by machines?

One of the defining leadership challenges of our time is learning to lead in an environment where human and machine intelligence increasingly coexist

This fundamentally alters the nature of work, and importantly, the nature of leadership.

As digital natives, Gen Z are able to learn quickly, integrating new technologies into their work and using AI in various capacities. McKinsey noted that 70%–80% of organisations are already using AI in some form. In contrast, many leaders of the older generations are not sure how to embed AI into their organisations in a safe way that simultaneously manages the humanness of the organisation.

From a leadership perspective, these new challenges mean a move from managing people to orchestrating organisational intelligence.

Leaders do not need to become AI experts but rather need to understand how AI changes the nature of work, decision-making and the organisation’s competitive advantage. The real challenge is not adopting AI, but leading effectively in a world where AI increasingly influences how decisions are made and value is created. The WEF’s Future of Jobs Report notes that 59% of the global workforce will require significant training or retraining by 2030 to adapt to evolving AI and automation technologies.

While the productivity gains, efficiency and speed that come with AI tools are already embedded in many of our ways of working, they should not take away the human touchpoints where we create value as organisations.

There are important conversations to be had about how we retain what is uniquely human in our organisations in an AI-driven ecosystem. The new challenges of leadership include integrating human and machine intelligence, designing systems and making decisions amid uncertainty.

What does this mean for executive education?

Executive education is no longer only about developing individual leaders; it is about shaping organisational capability systems.

Organisations are no longer seeking learning for its own sake; they are investing in development that drives strategic outcomes, strengthens leadership pipelines and improves organisational performance.

The most significant trend in executive education is the move from programme-based learning to proficiency-based partnerships.

Organisations want to know how to improve innovation, strengthen leadership, build digital competence, improve execution and prepare for future growth.

Learning must move closer to the real work. Leadership is shaped through experience — simulations, action learning and real-world problem solving.

Executive education is increasingly judged not by attendance numbers or participant satisfaction alone but by whether it is able to contribute to organisational performance.

The role of executive education providers has fundamentally changed. The focus is no longer on delivering content but on helping organisations solve problems and achieve measurable outcomes.

Hybrid leadership

One of the defining leadership challenges of our time is learning to lead in an environment where human and machine intelligence increasingly coexist.

The role of leaders is shifting from managing people alone to orchestrating systems that combine human capability, data and technology.

As AI becomes more capable, the qualities that differentiate leaders become increasingly human. Judgment, empathy, courage, ethical reasoning and the ability to make decisions under uncertainty are increasingly more valuable, not less.

At the same time, leaders must help employees find meaning and purpose in a changing workplace. Technology may transform how work is done, but leadership remains essential in helping people understand why the work matters.

Leadership, workplace design and learning models were built for a different era. They now need to be redesigned for plurality, uncertainty and integration, rather than control.

For the first time in history, the human brain can be replaced. This is a moment to pause and reflect on what that means. Executive education is at a pivotal moment, with a move towards a model of teaching and learning that showcases an integration between humaneness and AI efficiency, without losing what it means to be human.

Pravashen Pillay is Managing Executive of Corporate Education at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), University of Pretoria.