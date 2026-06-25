Top honours for Bradley and Njilo

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Jono Bradley from Absa CIB takes the Young Analyst of the Year award in the equities category with his paper on Naspers and Prosus. Judges from the CFA Society South Africa described Bradley’s report as “really good” and “detailed”, covering all aspects required to make an investment decision. Judges noted the valuation methodology as “solid and well thought out”, and praised its handling of the valuation complexity inherent in the Naspers/Prosus structure — including look-through analysis and the NAV discount — as well as the strategic framing of Tencent exposure.

Jono Bradley (supplied )

Luyanda Njilo from Nedbank Securities wins the non-equities category with a paper on the health-care industry and the implications of the proposed cancellation of medical tax credits under National Health Insurance. Judges called it “excellent, innovative and pertinent research — highly valuable for … the buy side”, and commended Njilo for the clarity with which the regulatory changes and their investment impact were articulated.

Luyanda Njilo (supplied)

Siyabonga Sogaxa from Kela Securities takes second place in equities with his paper on Woolworths Holdings, praised for its clear sell thesis and strong understanding of the company’s growth drivers. Olwethu Peter from Nedbank Securities is third with his automotive sector initiation, which judges found informative on market structure and commended for its clear linkage between macro- and microdynamics.

We believe it is important to continue recognising excellence among researchers still building their careers in this competitive industry. Previous winners have noted that the award has enhanced their careers.

Equities and non-equities (Vuyo Singiswa)