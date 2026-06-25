Keep being curious, says lifetime achiever

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With 34 category wins and five second places, Rey Wium of Anchor Capital is the clear winner of the Lifetime Achiever Award. This award has recognised the country’s top-ranked analysts since 2014. Brian Morgan of RMB Morgan Stanley is second, with Adrian Hammond of SBG Securities third.

“I was always interested in valuations,” says Wium. “How do you value stocks, what goes into that?” The curiosity started at university. What keeps it alive is the excitement of all the moving parts ― interest rates, market psychology, the disconnect between value and share price. “There’s this thing called herd behaviour, which you need to be very careful of.”

Lifetime Achievement award winner (supplied)

Fear of failure is another driver. He constantly questions himself — “Am I doing the right things?” Then there’s tenacity. “Sometimes I don’t have the answers, and you go into a sort of depression because you can’t get things right. But you keep working on it and eventually you get it right.” And finally, humour. “Don’t take yourself too seriously. I always bring a bit of humour into my daily interactions with people.”

Wium’s guidance for young analysts is to keep the big picture in mind and to beware of the herd. He recalls covering an international stock followed by 40 or 50 analysts. On the way up, they all said buy. He had a sell. When the tide turned, they all called sell — but too late.

Quality over quantity is also important. “Avoid writing 100 pages if you can reduce it to 20. Don’t call clients about unimportant information. Make yourself heard only when there’s real information — that’s what they want to hear.”

And don’t waffle. “If you don’t know the answer, say upfront: ‘I don’t know, I’ll get back to you.’ After nearly 30 years in the market, I see how even seasoned analysts can just waffle and not make any sense, just to pretend they know the answers.”

How the lifetime achievers ranking works: All placements earned across all sectors and all years from 2014 to 2026 (excluding 2025) are added for each analyst. The total is their lifetime credit score. Where a single analyst is named, they receive the full placement credit of one. Where a group of analysts is named together — for example, a three-person team — the credit is divided equally among them, so each receives one-third of a placement.