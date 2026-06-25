Anchor Stockbrokers scores a hat trick

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Anchor Stockbrokers takes the Black Broker Award for the third consecutive survey, commanding 4.8% of all votes and almost half — 49% — of the votes cast for qualifying black-owned firms. Prescient Securities is second with 2.5% of all votes and Primaresearch third with 1.2%.

Nine firms qualified for the award this year, commanding a combined 9.8% of all votes — up from 8.2% in 2024, 7.4% in 2023 and 6.3% in 2022. The steady rise reflects a meaningful increase in the commission and research business being directed towards black-owned firms from the buy side.

The award was introduced in 2020 to recognise excellence among smaller black-owned brokers and to draw attention to the structural disadvantages they face: limited resources, restricted access to the largest asset managers and pension funds, and a commission pool that tends to concentrate around the most established names.