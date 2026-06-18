CHRIS BARRON: No inquest, no formal investigation, no prosecution

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Six years ago, human rights lawyer Richard Spoor thought his class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands was a “slam dunk” after the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) published research linking listeriosis poisoning to Tiger’s food processing factory in Polokwane.

“The crux of the research is that we’ve got a genetic fingerprint of these bacteria — a very precise fingerprint,” said Spoor at the time. The listeriosis outbreak killed 218 people and more than 200 babies, and maimed more than 1,000 people.

Richard Spoor (supplied )

Whole-genome sequencing analysis of samples taken by NICD scientists confirmed the source beyond any doubt. “We’re talking about a level of precision that is orders of magnitude more precise than the DNA testing we use for paternity tests or tests linking perpetrators to rape,” says Spoor.

Yet eight years after the class action was certified in 2018, the case has yet to go to trial because the NICD has refused to release the data that informed its research.

It had one excuse after another for not doing so, he says. “They’re busy with this, busy with that, understaffed, underresourced, can’t do this in time, can’t do that.” Offers of support to facilitate the release were rejected.

Spoor’s world-class experts said the information they’d seen was enough for them to go to trial and testify in support of the NICD’s conclusions, but Tiger Brands insisted that the “raw” data behind those conclusions be released.

Spoor’s team eventually took the NICD to the Joburg high court, which in April ordered it to release the information.

At the last possible moment, the NICD filed an opposing affidavit saying Spoor’s request was overbroad and inappropriate. Judge Stuart Wilson gave the NICD a tongue-lashing and hit it with punitive costs, but Spoor is still waiting.

“I’m pretty sure there will be agreement between the experts about Tiger’s liability, but because of the absence of this data, they’ve been able to avoid and delay that reckoning,” he says.

In his experience, corporations don’t settle unless they know, first, that they’re “dead on the merits” and, second, what they’re in for should they settle. “The case remains, to my mind, a slam dunk. I don’t think the merits are seriously disputed.”

It’s about achieving what’s possible. It’s not about justice. There is no justice — Richard Spoor

As for what Tiger would be in for, Spoor has a medical panel of 20 experts in various fields who, for three years, have been examining claimants and feeding the information to Tiger Brands for its actuaries to assess the quantum. “A child who has a brain injury after being born with a listeriosis infection has a wide range of injuries. Assessing that child’s damages in the future is a long and complicated process.”

This process is continuing, as is the provision of information to Tiger Brands, which has paid amounts of up to R300,000 for some of the more seriously damaged children. “This doesn’t offset financially or in any other way the harm that many of these children and their mothers have suffered. It’s not an admission of liability, just a kind of interim relief to alleviate their suffering somewhat.”

He doesn’t believe the matter will go to trial on the merits. “It’s about Tiger satisfying itself as to the extent of its liability so that the insurer and board can make a decision whether to settle the matter.”

The “real difficulty” is the refusal of the NICD scientists to testify as witnesses. “So now we’ve got to get somebody else to support their conclusions. And they’ll say they can’t do that unless they’ve seen the data the NICD relied on” — data that the NICD now has been ordered to release but still hasn’t.

“They said they wouldn’t oppose our application — all they needed was the go-ahead. And then literally on the last working day before the hearing, they filed these opposing papers. It’s bizarre … They haven’t been helpful at all.”

But Spoor has been through worse.

He won multibillion-rand payouts for the victims of asbestos and silicosis poisoning, but it took 10 and 15 years of litigation, respectively, to get the responsible coal and gold mining companies to settle.

Getting companies to be held accountable for the harm they cause “takes a hell of a long time”, if it happens at all, he says. “It’s about achieving what’s possible. It’s not about justice. There is no justice.”

Certainly not for the 218 people who died or those who had stillbirths or miscarriages linked to listeriosis poisoning.

“There hasn’t been a single inquest into these deaths. There hasn’t been any formal investigation other than the epidemiological investigation. There’s been no prosecution of Tiger. We referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority right at the outset and asked for an investigation and prosecution, saying these deaths were the result of criminal negligence, but nothing came of that.”

As nothing, more often than not in his experience, does.

Trying recently to get accountability for two township children who drowned in an unfenced mine tailings dam, he looked up companies that had been charged with culpable homicide, “the negligent killing of another human being”.

“It just doesn’t happen. Unless you screw up really badly, you’re likely not going to be held to account.”