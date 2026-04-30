NATASHA MARRIAN: Inside or outside? The dual loyalty dilemma

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Is the foray of the SACP into electoral politics an act of collective suicide, or an opportunistic move that will result in a back-up plan as the ANC’s political star continues to fade?

There are three possible outcomes for the SACP’s electoral debut in the local government elections, due between November and February 2027.

The first is widely regarded as impossible: an election result akin to the strong debut by former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party in 2024. The SACP has no leadership personality comparable with Zuma, no organisational experience of campaigning and no structures on the ground to mobilise support.

The second scenario sees the SACP perform dismally, to the point of extinction, with no representatives elected in its name (as is the case now) but also without the political influence it has. It wields some power now because dual membership with the ANC is allowed, and some SACP members hold offices, such as in the national and provincial cabinets, that give them both real leverage and lucrative remuneration packages.

The third possible outcome involves a very poor electoral performance in terms of votes cast, but with the SACP positioning itself as a credible rallying point for “leftist” formations such as the EFF and MK (right-wing in outlook but left-wing in rhetoric) together with other organisations purporting to hold a similar worldview.

This outcome was clearly outlined by SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila at a media briefing last week.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says all members are obliged to campaign for the ANC and may not do so for any other party, despite the ANC constitution allowing dual membership.

Mbalula says the SACP’s decision to go it alone carries consequences. SACP members will be barred from participating in ANC election structures, processes, campaign activities and candidate lists. ANC members and deployees who have dual membership and are serving in the government — including in leadership roles — must declare whether they will campaign for the ANC or for another political formation.

Disciplinary action will be taken against those who undermine the ANC campaign in any way.

It is a hard line, but hardly surprising. The alternative would be the spectacle of a party campaigning against itself, confusing voters and opening the ANC to ridicule.

Predictably, Mapaila rejects the ANC decision. “This is not a minor procedural adjustment,” he says. “It is regrettably a serious anticommunist political move with far-reaching implications, which also changes the character of the ANC as we know it. The SACP rejects this approach with the contempt it deserves.

“We reject it because the problems now confronting the national democratic forces did not arise because the SACP chose to contest elections. They arose from political deviations [from the following:] the liberation agenda and the radical economic changes required to make liberation tangible and meaningful to the masses; prevarication [about] the common ownership of the land and the wealth beneath it; a deeper crisis in the movement, characterised by mass disillusionment and declining voter turnout; neoliberal drift by the government; and control of the economy and economics of our country by monopoly capital and foreign forces.”

It sounds familiar, harking back to the SACP’s critique of former president Thabo Mbeki ahead of the ANC’s Polokwane conference in 2007, which led to what political analysts describe as South Africa’s “second transition”, when Zuma ascended to power.

The difference this time is that the SACP is intending to use electoral politics to sway the ANC, as opposed to instigating a palace coup or an internal revolt. It is a strategy first experimented with when ANC Youth League members formed the EFF in 2013 and, more recently, by Zuma when he formed MK.

Where does your loyalty lie? (vuyo singiswa )

The SACP has long paid close attention to the decline in the ANC’s electoral support, first flagging it after the 2016 local government election and then launching a vocal campaign against Zuma.

In 2022, after the ANC’s 2019 and 2021 electoral performance did not improve under President Cyril Ramaphosa, the SACP went on to adopt its far-reaching resolution to contest elections on its own. The presence of communists in the ANC’s NEC also started winding down from 2017.

The SACP did not implement its 2022 resolution in the 2024 general election and threw its weight behind the ANC as usual. It was only after the formation of the GNU, which included the DA and the FF Plus, that the SACP convened a special congress, at which it confirmed it would stand against the ANC on the ballot.

Since then, the relationship between the allies has deteriorated further. Mapaila admits that the last alliance summit between partners took place in 2015.

Individual self-interest rather than ideology is likely to induce (many SACP leaders) to remain in the ANC fold

The SACP’s prospects in the upcoming election are bleak, even if it does convince Cosatu, the third partner in the historic tripartite alliance, to back its efforts at the union federation’s elective congress, to be held in September.

Cosatu will decide whether to support the SACP or the ANC in the upcoming campaigns.

The federation has large affiliates and some senior leaders (such as its deputy president, Mike Shingange) who are pushing for it to throw its weight and financial resources behind the SACP. These affiliates include the National Education, Health & Allied Workers Union and police union Popcru. Other unions are largely divided, but Cosatu’s largest affiliate, the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union, is adamant that Cosatu should “maintain the status quo”.

One concern shared across Cosatu unions is that the SACP’s decision threatens the federation’s unity. Unionists canvassed by the FM warn that the matter must be handled carefully so as not to split Cosatu.

By-election analysis by Inside Politics editor Gareth van Onselen shows that the SACP has contested 29 by-elections since 2017 (21 of them in a single municipality, Metsimaholo in the Free State, under unique circumstances and before the resolution to contest widely).

Since 2025, the SACP has contested eight by-elections and received a tiny 3.52% of the vote on average. Van Onselen stresses that the sample is too small for predictions to be made, but it does point to a crucial factor — the votes obtained by the SACP came from the ANC, not from other similar parties such as the EFF.

In the 36 years since being unbanned along with the ANC in 1990, the SACP has ridden electorally on the coattails of the ANC. Insiders say it does not even have the capacity to ensure that its members pay membership fees. Mapaila has admitted the SACP has no money to fund a campaign.

Many SACP provincial leaders double as ANC leaders. In Limpopo, for instance, premier and ANC chair Phophi Ramathuba is also the deputy chair for the SACP in the province. There is much at stake for a leader like her if she steps back from her role in the ANC to campaign for the SACP. She would lose her premiership as well as the powerful post of ANC chair, to which she was elected last month.

Ramathuba’s dilemma is one that will confront many SACP regional, provincial and national leaders. Individual self-interest rather than ideology is likely to induce them to remain in the ANC fold. In the upcoming elections, the SACP could therefore lose its only leaders that have prominence.

However, it seems the alliance and dual membership can remain in place even if the parties contest the election separately.

Mapaila was adamant at the briefing that the obstacles to election success are not a big deal for the party. Its main goal appears to be to “relaunch the revolution”. He says: “This programme is a very serious one, to relaunch our revolution anew by all forces of the Left. We have started engagement.”

The SACP has contacted the EFF, MK, metalworkers union Numsa (a former Cosatu affiliate) and Azapo in a bid to convene a “conference of the Left”. This conference has also been delayed by a lack of money. The ANC has been invited — it has yet to decide whether it will attend.

Mapaila suggests that the participants in this conference will represent the future of the alliance. “We are meeting with all forces that are serious about the revolution in this country.”

Interestingly, the kind of alliance being forged and imagined by the SACP is hardly new. If the EFF, MK, Numsa and the SACP work together, it would be something of a re-run of the 2007 ANC national conference, at which Mbeki was swept aside from the party’s leadership in favour of Zuma. That produced a political tsunami from which neither the ANC nor the country has recovered.

A second iteration does not bode well in the new era of coalition government.

Marrian is a political analyst at the Bureau for Economic Research