The JSE is shrinking — and that’s a problem

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The real solution to the delisting trend could lie in making public markets economically viable for smaller firms

The decline of listed companies on the JSE is not just a story about firms leaving. The bigger problem is that fewer companies are choosing to list in the first place.

This is according to Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) commissioner Unathi Kamlana, who describes the delisting trend as a genuine concern for South Africa’s public capital markets. He was recently reappointed by finance minister Enoch Godongwana for a second five-year term.

The problem is so worrying that several public entities — including the National Treasury, the South African Reserve Bank and the FSCA — in partnership with the broader financial industry are mulling measures to boost financial sector competitiveness.

“If fewer firms choose to list, we must question why,” Kamlana tells the FM. “So far, the delisting trend suggests that smaller and less profitable firms are significantly more likely to exit public markets. The low economic growth environment and structural constraints we have had for a long period affect these firms, reducing their appetite for new listings.”

Asked whether the delisting phenomenon reflects market failure or broader economic challenges, Kamlana says it is both. “The broader macroeconomic backdrop is quite important here. It’s not just a market failure — it’s definitely the macroeconomic environment as well.”

About 500 companies delisted between 1989 and 2024, according to a recently released study by the University of Cape Town’s Development Policy Research Unit (DPRU), commissioned by the Association for Savings & Investment South Africa (Asisa).

The JSE is now home to about 280 firms, resulting in the local bourse being dominated by a handful of large companies with significant market capitalisations. While 80% of the exodus occurred before 2005, most companies have left the exchange because of mergers and acquisitions, the study has found. Other reasons are suspensions, compliance failures and administrative removals.

The delisting trend is global, but what makes South Africa unusual is that the companies (particularly small and mid-sized ones) that left the local bourse have not been replaced, entrenching the concentration of larger companies.

Highlighting this is the Herfindahl-Hirschman index (HHI), which measures market concentration by squaring each company’s market share and adding them up. A higher HHI means fewer companies dominate the market.

Using market capitalisation rather than company revenue, researchers Haroon Bhorat, Leigh Neethling and Ayesha Sayed of the DPRU and Asisa study found that the JSE’s HHI increased by 89.3% between 2006 and 2024, from 288 to 545 points. This confirms that the JSE has become significantly more concentrated over time.

Rising concentration creates a “crowding out” effect: smaller firms struggle to attract investment because institutional investors favour large-cap stocks. As larger companies dominate, smaller firms face reduced liquidity, diminished investor attention and greater difficulty in maintaining their listing status. This creates a feedback loop. Higher concentration leads to more delistings, which further increases concentration.

Also, South Africa significantly underperforms stock exchanges in both high-income countries and emerging-market peers, the study found. The JSE had an average annual delisting rate of 7.8% from 1993 to 2015, almost double the global mean of 4.1%. New listings as a percentage of the total stood at 4% for the period, compared with the global average of 6.8%.

For Kamlana, this raises questions about long-term economic dynamism, and the depth and vibrancy of public capital markets.

He pushes back against the notion that regulatory complexity or compliance costs are the primary drivers, though he acknowledges they play a role. “One really does need to have a strategy that talks to different market segments and company sizes, to make sense economically,” he says, noting that smaller firms quickly encounter issues around insufficient activity and visibility that diminish the benefits of being listed.

The one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work. One needs to have a differentiated strategy for smaller firms — Unathi Kamlana

Is South Africa alone in facing this crisis? According to Kamlana, the answer is no — but the country’s experience is more acute.

Through his engagements with regulators across the globe, Kamlana says the delisting trend is unmistakably universal. “However, the experience might be a little bit more intense in South Africa because of the market and macroeconomic issues.”

The FSCA regularly engages with its international counterparts to understand how other jurisdictions are tackling the same issue. Kamlana points to examples from Nairobi and various European exchanges, where regulators have experimented with ways to support more competitive markets.

In Nairobi, the securities exchange scrapped its minimum of 100 shares per transaction in August 2025, now allowing single-share trades. The move, part of a broader effort to grow active investor accounts from 2-million to 9-million by 2029, has lowered the cost of entry for first-time and diaspora investors.

In Europe, regulators have introduced a new category of small mid-cap enterprises — companies with fewer than 1,000 employees — that qualify for simplified prospectus rules, reduced administrative burdens and access to small and medium enterprise growth markets. These measures are designed to avoid the “cliff edge”, where companies face drastically higher compliance costs as they grow beyond small business status.

What has Kamlana learnt from interactions with global counterparts?

“The one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work,” Kamlana says. “One needs to have a differentiated strategy for smaller firms.” He acknowledges that regulatory complexity and compliance costs play a role, but says the real solution lies in making public markets economically viable for smaller firms.

Operation Phumelela, a public-private task force launched in late 2024, is examining ways to arrest the delisting trend and make South Africa’s public markets more attractive to new entrants. The initiative includes officials of the Treasury, the Bank, the JSE and finance industry leaders, with the FSCA providing input rather than driving the process directly.

The Treasury’s 2026 budget review revealed two interventions stemming from Operation Phumelela.

The first is the creation of a synthetic financial centre which would allow South African asset managers to establish funds and management companies in foreign currencies from a local base, effectively enabling them to manage global portfolios without setting up offshore operations in jurisdictions such as Ireland or Mauritius.

It is synthetic because it is not a physical location, but rather a legal and regulatory construct. An estimated R10-trillion of South African savings is managed offshore at present, and the reforms aim to bring some of that activity back onshore.

The second is a broader modernisation of the capital flows management framework, including proposals to bring crypto assets under exchange control regulations, to make it easier for unlisted companies to raise foreign capital.

On the FSCA side, it has recently released a conduct standard for exchanges aimed at driving efficiency, lowering costs and supporting innovation. The new approach addresses issues such as access to market infrastructure, co-operation and interoperability between exchanges.

The JSE has also weighed in on this debate, saying it is working on interventions to lessen market concentration and improve the pipeline of new listings. There were six new listings in 2025, with two more due soon and a “strong pipeline” for 2027, says Alicia Greenwood, director of post-trade services at the JSE and CEO of JSE Clear, who recently spoke at the FSCA conference.

On interventions to improve listings, Greenwood says the JSE has materially simplified its listing requirements without compromising quality. It has introduced lower listing fees for smaller and mid-cap companies. The bourse is also investing heavily in modernising infrastructure, particularly trading and clearing systems, starting with equities and continuing with other markets over the next five years.

Asked about the growth of private markets such as private equity, venture capital, over-the-counter trading and alternative trading exchanges, Kamlana emphasises they should complement rather than compete with public markets. “I’ve always thought about private and public markets as part of a funding continuum,” he says. “Venture capital and private equity all have an important role to play, depending on where firms are in their development stage.”

However, he cautions: “I don’t think you want a situation where private markets serve to weaken public markets.”

For Kamlana, the ultimate concern is that the entire ecosystem is becoming less dynamic. “A healthy market is not defined only by the strength of its largest players, but also by its depth, diversity and ability to support firms at different stages of growth. Those smaller companies represent the future of our public market.”