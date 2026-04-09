Unofficial Swazi royalty

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Now, was the making of Natie Kirsh, even if South Africa was almost the unmaking of him.

Kirsh cobbled together a consortium, intending to build a brewery in Swaziland. The Swazi government, however, persuaded him to buy a maize milling business from the Reilly family.

eSwatini flag (supplied )

Over the next few years, Kirsh built that business into a formidable enterprise, helped by a milling monopoly granted by the government.

“The monopoly didn’t go down too well with the farmers who were now faced with no choice of where to sell their maize,” a Swazi businessman who worked with Kirsh tells the FM. But with the government of King Sobhuza II as a major shareholder in the milling business, and with the state eager to reduce its dependence on South Africa for food, there wasn’t much the farmers could do.

Kirsh “soon became the kingdom’s most influential investor, establishing efficient and competitive businesses”, as the FM wrote in 2010. Today, most Swazis are thankful for Kirsh’s contribution to building a more resilient economy. Besides funding thousands of start-ups in the country, during Covid he also transferred R45m directly to 11,000 households which were battling to feed themselves.

Three months ago, Alec Lushaba, an MP in the Eswatini parliament, urged the government to provide the current crop of businessmen with the sort of support that enabled Kirsh to become such a formidable investor. “From the 1960s when he arrived from South Africa, he was entrus­ted with so much respons­ib­il­ity and over­saw the devel­op­ment of many indus­tries,” Lushaba wrote in the Times of Eswatini.

As the founding chair of the Swaziland Electricity Board, Kirsh nego­ti­ated funding for the Luphohlo Dam that powered Eswatini’s first hydropower sta­tion, which made energy independence from Eskom seem possible. Lushaba bemoaned the fact that the Swazi government “had not prepared for life after Natie Kirsh”, since those who came after him hadn’t been able to continue his work. Though born in South Africa, Kirsh is now an Eswatini citizen.

Location matters less than backing the right investments and the right people

Despite the sale of his US wholesaler Jetro Restaurant Depot, his family retains other prize assets across the globe. This includes Tower 42 in London — the city’s first office skyscraper — which Kirsh bought for $440m in 2011.

Property, like the cash-and-carry business, has always been one of Kirsh’s favourite investments. Speaking at the London School of Business in 2013, Kirsh said investing in property is a rational response to inflation. His advice: borrow money from the bank, buy real estate and “sit back and watch inflation make money for you, tax-free”. Ultimately, he says location matters less than backing the right investments and the right people.

Kirsh, somewhat eccentrically, said he developed a simple test to assess someone’s skills: ask that person to take him for a drive. “Travel around with him for two hours and you’ll know everything about him — is he overcautious, does he take stupid risks, is he in a hurry, is he a pusher or a driver? It all comes out.”

Kirsh comes across as fearsome to some, due to his bluntness. When asked once by an FM writer, who expressed surprise, why Kirsh had criticised a close associate in coruscating terms, he replied: “I never tell lies. Apart from being wrong, if you do tell lies you can’t remember who you told what to. Tell the truth.”