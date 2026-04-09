Jetro, and the deep value in being gloriously unglamorous

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Jetro Restaurant Depot, offers three great lessons of entrepreneurship. Find a niche; serve it properly; and then just keep doing it, with religious consistency, for decades.

The blockbuster sale of Natie Kirsh’s US business, Jetro Restaurant Depot, offers three great lessons of entrepreneurship. Find a niche; serve it properly; and then just keep doing it, with religious consistency, for decades.

Genius in the model (supplied )

That may sound too simple for modern tastes. We prefer our billionaires with rockets, code, electric dreams and names that trend on social media. Kirsh’s route was more prosaic — which is precisely what makes it so impressive.

He built a business for people who need boxes of tomatoes, sacks of rice, sides of beef, catering equipment and industrial quantities of kitchen staples. They need it all now, cheaply, without fuss, seven days a week. Then he expanded. And expanded again. And again.

The result arrived this week in one eye-popping number: Sysco, the US food service distribution giant, agreed to buy Jetro for $29.1bn — $21.6bn in cash plus 91.5-million Sysco shares. When the deal closes, Jetro’s shareholders will own about 16% of the combined group, with the Kirsh family ending up with roughly 12%.

That is not merely a tidy exit, it is probably the greatest monetisation ever achieved by a South Africa-born entrepreneur. And Kirsh did this in the most delightfully unshowy manner imaginable: bulk groceries, warehouse floors and ruthless operating discipline.

Until now, Jetro was private. The public could see the stores and infer the scale, but not much more. But the sale has now forced open the filing cabinet. Suddenly we know that Jetro generated $16bn in revenue in 2025, $2.1bn in adjusted pre-tax earnings, and $1.9bn in free cash flow. It has 10,000 employees, 725,000 US customers, and its free cash flow conversion is above 90%.

That is extraordinary. Plenty of listed companies would sell a close relative for those numbers. And the deal has made Kirsh even wealthier. Prior to the deal, Forbes put his total wealth at $9.1bn, while Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index had him at $9.87bn. Since his family trust owns an effective 70% of Jetro, Kirsh is now technically worth double that, vaulting him up the rankings.

Restaurant Depot historical performance over time ($bn) Note: Dec-FYE 2025 financials. Same store sales growth based on stores open longer than 18 months. Ebitda = earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisaton. (Sysco)

This week, Forbes put Kirsh’s wealth at $16.9bn, making him the 161st richest person on the planet and South Africa’s wealthiest, ahead of Richemont chair Johann Rupert ($16.1bn) and the Oppenheimer family ($10.6bn). In Africa, only Aliko Dangote, with $28.5bn, would now trump Kirsh. (But Kirsh’s wealth is probably understated, since these rankings exclude his property empire.)

Kirsh is now 94 and slightly ailing, so he has not commented on the deal. The main beneficiaries will be his wife, Frances, and his three children, Philip Kirsh, Linda Mirels and Wendy Fisher.

Genius in the model

The Sysco investor presentation about the acquisition last week reveals the scale of Kirsh’s achievement.

One striking revelation is that Jetro is not some quirky side-channel in American food retail. It is the No 1 player in a US cash-and-carry food service market worth $60bn-$70bn. This is a business designed for small restaurants, caterers and food operators that are too small, too price-sensitive or too irregular, or whose needs are too urgent for the pampered economics of scheduled delivery.

Sysco pitches to a different segment of the market — those who want consultative, higher-touch delivery. But Jetro’s customers want low prices, commercial pack sizes and products on demand. In other words, Sysco’s model sells convenience, while Jetro monetises inconvenience.

That is the genius of Jetro’s model. A restaurant owner drives to the store, loads up, and takes the goods back personally. No delivery fees; no plush service layer; no expensive last-mile pampering. In return, the customer saves 15%-20% compared with delivered prices. That matters — in a tough margin business like restaurants, 15% is not a rounding error; it is often the difference between survival and a cautionary tale told over somebody else’s lunch.

Sysco CEO Kevin Hourican clearly knows he is buying something special, describing Jetro as “a gem of an asset” and “a proven compounder”. Its revenue has grown in 28 of the past 30 years, while adjusted pre-tax earnings have grown every year. Since 2004, revenue has compounded at 9% a year and earnings at 14%.

Kirsh built one of the biggest things by taking something stubbornly unsexy and making it relentless

Importantly, Jetro kept growing profit through Covid and the global financial crisis. That matters because it tells you this is not a fair-weather retail trick. It is a structurally resilient model that does well when customers are flush and even better when they start hunting for value.

Kristoffer Inton, senior analyst at Morningstar Equity Research, says there is “minimal execution risk to the deal”, as Jetro will keep running independently. Another revealing detail is who shops there. About 57% of Jetro’s sales last year came from local restaurants and caterers, with grocery sales at 10% and the rest from a mixed bag, including street vendors and doughnut shops.

This is important because it shows the breadth of the operating ecosystem Kirsh plugged into. Jetro is not just a supplier to white-tablecloth dining. It is an infrastructure business for the chaotic lower-middle layers of commerce. It is the plumbing beneath the restaurant economy. And as Kirsh realised early on, you do not need glamour when you own the pipes.

Sysco also stressed something else that should make entrepreneurs sit up: the deal was not an auction. Hourican said “this was not a competitive bid”, as the family did not put the business up for sale broadly. They came to Sysco because they regarded it as the best custodian for the company’s future.

This suggests the Kirsh family was not simply maximising price, it was choosing an heir. And the reason it could do that is simple: when you own an exceptional asset, you get to choose the kind of exit you want. Ordinary businesses are sold; exceptional businesses are placed.

Differentiated real estate strategy (Sysco)

Looking past the jewels

For South Africans, there is a faintly comic lesson in Kirsh’s big sale.

We have spent years talking ourselves hoarse about entrepreneurship, while often really meaning apps, fintech, or some government-adjacent fantasy of industrial policy by press release. Kirsh’s example, by contrast, is both more boring and more useful. He found a plain commercial pain point and solved it at scale.

The market niche was not hidden in some obscure algorithm, it was there in front of him: small food operators buying awkward volumes at awkward times, badly served by conventional distribution.

Then came the hard bit, the bit everybody skips over when telling uplifting founder stories — not invention, but repetition. Store after store. Year after year. Margin after margin. Balance sheet discipline. Logistics. Inventory turns.

And at the heart of this story sits cash generation. Jetro’s capital expenditure in 2025 was only $136m, or 7% of its pre-tax earnings. That is absurdly lean for a business of this size. Working capital at Jetro is typically a source of cash, not a drain, because the company turns inventory and receivables faster than it pays suppliers.

This is why Sysco sounded giddy about the numbers. It expects the transaction to lift its revenue by about 20%, adjusted pre-tax earnings by roughly 45%, and free cash flow by around 55%.

Every mature Jetro store, Sysco’s presentation says, is profitable. That is the sort of position investors dream about: a concept that already works, a footprint that already spits out cash, and a large amount of white space still available. Kirsh has, in effect, sold not just the harvest but the remaining farmland.

There is something satisfyingly old-fashioned about this whole affair. Jetro did not become worth $29bn because it was noisy but because it was useful. It served the overlooked. It stayed cheap. It bought smart real estate. It compounded through recessions, panics and pandemics. It understood that for many customers, the great luxury is not ambience but affordability. And in the process it turned a brutally ordinary corner of commerce into a formidable empire.

That may be the deepest entrepreneurial lesson here. The world is full of people chasing the next big thing. Kirsh built one of the biggest things by taking something stubbornly unsexy and making it relentless. South Africans, who have a weakness for admiring drama over discipline, would do well to take note.

Sometimes the road to a fortune is not a disruption. Sometimes it is just a forklift, a warehouse, a better price, and the patience to do the same clever thing for 30 years straight.

Kirsh’s family declined to comment for this article.