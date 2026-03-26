Pick a bird, any bird

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After more than a decade of stagnant per capita growth, many South Africans have given up imagining just how dramatically sustainable and rapid growth would transform society. So, it is important to celebrate that growth is perking up as structural reforms start to take hold, supported by hard-won fiscal discipline and bold shifts in monetary policy.

But it is equally important to acknowledge that although progress is being made and sentiment has revived, it has yet to translate into the fixed investment needed to spur a rapid recovery. Instead, growth remains fragile and the country is highly vulnerable to economic shocks — like war in the Middle East.

With the price of petrol set to rocket, South Africa’s nascent growth and investment case is starting to wobble. The government cannot control the external environment, but it can tackle its own internal challenges with renewed urgency through a series of domestic interventions to reinvigorate the economy.

South Africa faces crucial choices. The political and policy decisions it makes now will determine whether growth collapses back to 0.5% a year or soars to 3% over the medium term; whether poverty eases or deepens; whether the fiscal position stabilises or deteriorates; and whether the balance of power tilts towards the reformers or the populists.

To understand both the costs of inaction and the benefits that could flow from timely action, the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University has modelled three scenarios using a similar core econometric model as the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank.

BER logo (supplied )

This follows a structured process of engagement with over 60 senior business leaders, government officials and academics, complemented by more than 600 comments from BER business sentiment surveys.

The BER’s scenarios are crafted around a bird theme, with acknowledgement to the Mont Fleur Scenarios (1992) and the Indlulamithi South Africa Scenarios (2023), both of which also used bird metaphors to describe possible futures for the country.

The three scenarios are captured by the shrieking hadeda (in which the economy continues to muddle through), the sickly marabou stork (in which South Africa slides towards becoming a failed state) and the soaring African fish eagle (in which growth rises to 3% or more over the next few years).

“The bird we become is ultimately a function of how well the state and private sector work together to achieve a shared plan to grow South Africa,” says BER senior economist Roy Havemann. “The window to lock in the Fish Eagle scenario is open, but narrow. Implementation speed, not policy intent, will determine which scenario prevails.”

Roy Havemann (Marcel Kok)

The problem is that South Africa has only a small window of opportunity in which to act — possibly as short as two years — before the ANC succession and 2029 national elections potentially derail the tentative cohesion of the GNU and the positive economic reform momentum that is building.

It would help immensely if the country could unite around a single, simple vision for the economy.

The Fish Eagle scenario can be distilled into just such a catchy mantra: 3x3x3 in three. It sets out what South Africa could look like if it could achieve 3% growth, a 3% budget deficit and 3% inflation within three years — and then sustain these gains. At a minimum, it would mean the creation of an additional 1-million new jobs by 2030.

Employed ('000) (Debbie van heerden )

This may seem a modest ambition, but it is achievable and would create a platform for sustained long-term prosperity. Moreover, each of these three goals is already implicitly a government target, with the Bank having already shifted to a 3% inflation target and the Treasury forecasting a budget deficit of about 3% by 2028/2029.

The president has also highlighted that 3% growth is possible, provided structural reforms take root. Certainly, we can get quite far just by fixing the basics fast.

Operation Vulindlela, the government’s nimble delivery unit, continues to make dogged progress, with energy and logistics reforms finally beginning to alleviate significant growth constraints.

“Operation Vulindlela is addressing the binding constraints that delay investment decisions, but pace is everything. Confidence rises when reforms are rapidly implemented, not just announced,” says BER chief economist Lisette IJssel de Schepper, “Its work needs to be accelerated, deepened and supported.”

At a minimum, this means fully implementing Eskom’s unbundling and Transnet’s turnaround — two reforms which together constitute South Africa’s highest-impact growth lever. At the same time, the obstacles that companies and citizens cite every day must be addressed: crime, energy and water insecurity, collapsing logistics, failing municipalities, stifling red tape and policy uncertainty.

The BER has distilled South Africa’s to-do list into 10 catalytic interventions across five broad areas: criminal justice reform, public sector reform, procurement reform, budget reform and state-owned enterprise (SOE) reform.

It requires the government to:

Develop a roadmap to overhaul the entire criminal justice system, based on recommendations and revelations from the Zondo and Madlanga commissions.

Make the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) operationally and financially independent of the department of justice & constitutional development and free of political interference. This will require making the national director of public prosecutions the NPA’s accounting officer and freeing NPA salary scales from public service norms.

Support the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars’s) fight against the illicit economy, which it estimates has grown from 5% to 12%-15% of the South African economy over the past 25 years. If formalised, these illicit activities could add R200bn-R300bn to the fiscus, Sars estimates.

Enact the Public Sector Amendment Bill to depoliticise the appointment of senior public officials, strengthen accountability and draw private sector skills into the state.

Modernise administrative systems and introduce a silence-is-consent rule for all licensing regimes in terms of which approval is deemed granted if the state has not replied after six months.

“The slow digitisation of the deeds office, backlogs in mining licences, unresponsive bureaucracies and inconsistent enforcement contribute to a system that overregulates and underdelivers — and is suffocating investment,” says IJssel de Schepper.

Pursue big-budget, catalytic, cross-departmental projects, like fixing the Lebombo border crossing between South Africa and Mozambique, drawing in private sector skills and funding.

Make cost-effectiveness the priority of procurement law.

Embed greater transparency into public procurement by making it mandatory for procuring agencies to publish tender-related information, including the names of bidders’ owners and directors, on the Treasury’s eTender portal.

Target savings of R100bn a year by including state agencies and entities in departmental budget votes and subjecting them to spending limits. In addition, the sector education & training authorities should be scrapped, the Road Accident Fund shifted to a private insurance model and the Unemployment Insurance Fund curbed from pursuing costly new ventures unrelated to its core mandate.

Appoint strong, independent and accountable boards to SOEs and hasten the move from integrated monopolies to a model that spurs competition and decentralisation.

GDP Growth (%) (Debbie van heerden )

Lessons from other countries

In a new working paper, commissioned by the BER for its scenarios project, The Political Economy of Growth Coalitions: Lessons from Five Countries for South Africa, Stellenbosch University professor Johan Fourie asks what separates countries that sustain growth from those that stagnate.

He notes that when Poland embarked on its post-transition reforms in 1992, its GDP per capita was similar to South Africa’s today. Twenty years later, Polish living standards had doubled.

South Africa, by contrast, has averaged barely 0.5% per capita growth over the past decade — a trajectory that, if sustained, would leave living standards essentially unchanged a generation from now.

The “What’s at stake” graph shows the gap between these two paths and illustrates what is at stake for the GNU.

Whats at stake (Debbie van heerden )

Fourie identifies three chief risks that could derail South Africa’s positive trajectory.

First, coalition fracture: if the ANC and DA cannot resolve disagreements on specific policies, the GNU coalition could collapse. Even if this is unlikely, the fear that it could happen at any moment undermines confidence.

Second, reform fatigue: if early delivery is too slow, public patience may run out, allowing populist alternatives to gain ground and narrowing the political space for reform.

Third, external shocks: a global recession or collapse in commodity prices could overwhelm the coalition’s capacity before reforms produce results.

After examining the experiences of Chile (1986), Poland (1992), India (2002), Argentina (2003) and Germany (2005), which all faced critical junctures where coalition dynamics and reform trajectories diverged, Fourie distils three lessons for the GNU.

Deep crises create reform windows by lowering the political cost of policy reform. But only credible political settlements, which reduce policy uncertainty, can translate those windows into sustained private investment and growth.

After more than a decade of economic stagnation, the GNU must construct renewed urgency about South Africa’s need to reform by being honest about the cost of inaction, Fourie argues. It must also achieve visible delivery milestones — like stabilising Joburg’s water infrastructure — to build the credibility necessary to shift the investment climate.

Chile, Poland, India and Germany followed this path. But much depends on the state’s implementation capacity. Where delivery systems are weak, even coherent policy may fail to reduce uncertainty.

Reform sequencing matters: infrastructure first, labour last. Successful reformers start with high-visibility, broadly beneficial reforms that build political capital. They defer the most politically divisive changes (like labour market reform) until a growth dividend materialises, but do not defer the hard choices indefinitely.

Reforms survive beyond the government that enacted them only when institutional constraints make reversal costly and the coalition maintains operational coherence around a focal programme.

The flywheel of success (Debbie van heerden )

Fourie cites the example of Germany under then chancellor Gerhard Schröder. His Agenda 2010, centred on the Hartz reforms (2003-2005), almost halved unemployment, but the political cost was devastating — the Social Democratic Party split and Schröder lost the 2005 election, a fate not dissimilar to that of former president Thabo Mbeki.

Jacob Zuma’s subsequent presidency eroded many of the fiscal and institutional gains achieved under Mbeki, leaving South Africa with the ongoing and urgent task of institutional repair.

But unlike in South Africa, Germany’s institutional structure made the Hartz reforms difficult to reverse. When Angela Merkel succeeded Schröder, she preserved and extended the reforms because reversal would have required a very broad consensus.

The GNU’s breadth allows it to govern with broad legitimacy, but it lacks operational coherence, argues Fourie. Unless its 10 member parties can cohere around a joint policy programme, such as infrastructure delivery, its size could become a liability, he warns.

An infrastructure mandate would give the coalition a shared reform scorecard that all coalition partners could endorse publicly, adds Fourie. This would reduce factional free-riding and provide a basis for public accountability.

In short, the chief lessons from countries that were once in a similar position to where South Africa is now are: build credibility by executing reforms in line with a clear policy programme; deliver visibly on infrastructure; protect existing institutions; and build coalition coherence around a shared reform scorecard.

It could be argued that South Africa is making progress on all these fronts, though the various reform trackers published by Operation Vulindlela, Business Leadership South Africa and, most recently, the BER do not replace the need for a shared GNU policy agenda and scorecard.

The Hadeda scenario: South Africa continues to muddle through

SA under the Hadeda (Carlos)

The hadeda is noisy, low-flying and limited. Sound familiar? It is just like the South African economy. In this baseline scenario, the country avoids renewed deterioration, but the deeper constraints that have kept the country in a low-growth trap remain unaddressed and the economy continues to bump along the bottom.

The main problem is that while the GNU holds together, coalition complexity and weak state capacity limit its ability to translate reform intent into delivery. There is incremental progress, but implementation is uneven and slow; criminal justice reform advances only gradually; and the broader state machinery continues to struggle, constraining growth.

Confidence improves modestly, but policy and political uncertainty remain high. The upshot is that the upward cyclical momentum South Africa is currently enjoying fails to translate into permanent, structural change, capping the growth rate below 2%. This is not enough to materially shift South Africa’s unemployment trajectory or deliver fiscal sustainability.

The bottom line: this is a scenario of missed opportunity, of stability without progress and of rising long-term risk.

The Marabou scenario: a repeat of the ‘lost decade’ of 2009-2019

Under the Marabou (Carlos)

The hideous marabou stork, also known as the undertaker bird, depicts an economy where reform failure leads to institutional decay, the capital stock is steadily eroded and the foundations for recovery are eaten away by crime and corruption.

While the baseline Hadeda scenario assumes that incremental progress continues, the downside path laid out in the Marabou scenario reflects the risk that state capacity constraints, institutional fragmentation and political instability begin to dominate the country’s trajectory.

The central trigger for South Africa’s descent is a political realignment that results in a government that becomes more populist and fails to back the existing reform agenda. Criminal justice reform stalls, confidence in the rule of law deteriorates and the investment-led recovery that could have followed improved enforcement is stillborn.

These institutional failures rapidly translate into tighter financial conditions as investor sentiment sours and risk premiums rise, reinforcing the country’s low-growth trap.

Fiscal pressures intensify as weak growth and rising debt service costs prevent consolidation, causing debt to climb to unsustainable levels.

Electricity performance worsens again, logistics infrastructure decays, municipal breakdowns become more frequent and the capital stock erodes faster than it is replenished.

In short, South Africa’s investment case dries up, leading to a repeat of the lost decade of 2009 to 2019. Poverty and unemployment rise, per capita income declines and politics become even more fractured.

South Africa is not simply growing slowly — it is losing the productive base required to grow at all. The economy settles into stagnation, with growth drifting down towards 0.5% over the medium term and remaining depressed below that over the longer term.

The bottom line: this scenario represents a political-economic rupture with lasting damage to prosperity and social cohesion.

The Fish Eagle scenario: sustained economic growth of 3% or higher

SA under the Fish Eagle (Carlos)

This high-road scenario is a story of implementation, not new plans. South Africa successfully uses the current political window to fix the basics and rapidly deliver on its reform agenda, supported by a step-change in execution driven by Operation Vulindlela and the normalisation of public-private partnerships.

This is complemented by a sustained confidence dividend arising from a visible enforcement of the rule of law as the NPA’s credibility improves and illicit networks retreat. These gains feed directly into better financial conditions: risk premiums fall sustainably, inflation expectations anchor near 3%, borrowing costs decline and investor confidence improves.

The upshot is lasting structural change as a sustained fixed investment upswing lifts South Africa’s growth potential, pushing it onto a higher, self-reinforcing path.

“The fish eagle rises not because conditions are perfect, but because momentum is converted into altitude — a cyclical recovery that is converted into a permanent, structural lift through sustained investment, institutional reform and capital deepening,” explains IJssel de Schepper.

Real GDP growth rises towards 3% and remains there over the medium term, supporting the creation of about 350,000 new jobs on average each year (1-million jobs in total over three years). At the same time, real wage growth turns positive, absolute poverty declines and the country returns to fiscal sustainability.

The bottom line: this scenario fundamentally alters South Africa’s prospects. Rising growth and employment, falling poverty and political stability reinforce one another in a virtuous cycle that makes the country an attractive investment destination once again.

In the end, the difference between the hadeda, the marabou and the fish eagle is South Africa’s ability to deliver on its own reforms. The binding constraint is domestic: whether the country can build its capital stock, restore the rule of law, maintain credible institutions and connect to the world economy through a cost-effective national logistics system that boosts exports.

Sadly, the Fish Eagle scenario is not what the BER considers most likely to happen. Its baseline forecast is for economic growth to average only about 1.7% over the longer term. The Treasury’s long-term forecast is not much better at 2%. Neither will make much of a dent in the unemployment rate. A slightly more agile hadeda, but a hadeda nevertheless.

The central message of the BER’s scenarios is that South Africa has only a small window to accelerate the pace of reform and make the GNU work better. It is doing quite well but not nearly well enough to prevent a very nasty future from playing out.

The marabou economy scavenges on hope and buries growth; hadedas fly low and eat worms; but fish eagles ride rising thermals to great heights. Nobody wants to be a hadeda.

Bisseker is an economics writer and researcher at the BER