Doctors don’t buy Ramaphosa’s NHI sleight of hand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joburg paediatrician Simon Strachan says doctors are “frustrated and desperate” about the government’s insistence on implementing a flawed National Health Insurance that won’t fix South Africa’s ailing health system. Despite being pivotal to the success of any future health strategy, these medical professionals have largely been shut out of the policy’s design, he says.

“There is huge frustration that the views of the doctors have been ignored,” Strachan tells the FM. “We know where the weaknesses are in the system, and we want to participate to make sure everyone gets the care they need. But pushing ahead with this version of NHI won’t fix any of the deeper problems we see every day.”

Early surveys from the South African Medical Association found that four in 10 doctors would consider emigrating if the policy, as narrowly constructed as it is now, were implemented.

You can see why. NHI, a key political promise of the ANC, stipulates that all doctors must contract with a single state-run NHI fund, from which all medical services will be distributed. Private medical aids as they are now would largely cease to exist.

There was some hope last month, however, when President Cyril Ramaphosa officially put NHI on hold amid a blizzard of 14 court challenges. In particular, he told the Constitutional Court he would not “promulgate any provisions of the NHI Act” before that court had handed down a judgment in a case brought by trade union Solidarity, which begins in May.

Yet a few days ago in parliament, Ramaphosa pledged that “we are ready” and that nothing will “stop the work currently under way towards implementation of the NHI”.

This was confusing enough to cause Solidarity to write to Ramaphosa’s lawyers, saying it was a “matter of grave concern”, since his statement in parliament was “sufficiently at odds with the existing court order to require a direct and precise explanation”.

Strachan, who is also CEO of the South African Private Practitioners Forum, says depicting doctors as the enemy for raising questions over this policy is deeply disingenuous. Regardless of the atrocious working conditions in public hospitals, he says, it is these doctors who arrive every day to look after their patients.

“In some cases, the government can’t even afford to pay them. To say that these people, who are working themselves to the bone, don’t want the best for South Africans if they question whether NHI will deliver the best outcome, is deeply insulting,” he says.

But it’s not just the doctors raising questions about NHI. Just about every economist and financial analyst is similarly sceptical, partly because the government has no idea of how to raise the money. Though estimates vary, experts agree the cost will be exorbitant: R500bn per year at the lowest end, while Momentum Health says providing care equal to that of a top-tier medical aid would make the price tag balloon to R1.3-trillion.

So where will this money come from, given that the state now allocates only R310.4bn to health care? More taxes, of course — an admission grudgingly made by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Business Unity South Africa (Busa) estimates that VAT would have to rise from 15% to 21%, or personal taxes would have to be hiked 31%, to afford this.

“This is not possible because South African taxpayers, who already fund the public health-care system, are overtaxed and under extreme pressure,” says Busa CEO Cas Coovadia.

% Distribution of individuals who are members of medical aid schemes by province, 2024 (vuyo singiswa )

Prof Alex van den Heever of Wits University’s school of governance tells the FM that new taxes are a nonstarter, since the country is already at tax capacity — a tipping point after which any new taxes begin to reduce tax revenue. Anyway, he points out that in his national budget last month, finance minister Enoch Godongwana sent a clear message that the country cannot afford NHI by not setting aside any extra money for the programme.

And that’s before you even consider the way the NHI opens the door for corruption — a significant concern to the department of health whose director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, was arrested for fraud this month.

DA health spokesperson Michéle Clarke says Buthelezi’s arrest “shows that NHI will not work in South Africa; it would become the biggest pot of corruption feeding in decades”.

This apprehension is only deepened by the policy’s design. University of Cape Town health economist Susan Cleary says: “The minister has a lot of authority to appoint the board chair, the CEO of the fund and members of the appeals tribunal; there aren’t sufficient checks and balances.”

With all this talk of implementing NHI, it’s easy to forget that there have been several NHI pilot programmes with far from triumphant results. A review of these programmes by consultancy Genesis for the department of health in 2022 concluded that there had been “mixed success”.

The pilot projects were hindered by “planning and budgeting weaknesses, a lack of qualified staff at all levels and weak governance systems”, while a “lack of accountability” at the department of health hadn’t helped, Genesis said.

Yet Ramaphosa told parliament that these pilot projects had actually been a huge success as they helped “identify weaknesses” to be strengthened. “It’s been a good process. We are ready, we are truly ready for the NHI rollout,” he said.

This flawed straw-man argument — that this is the only way to deliver universal health care to South Africa — has been repeated by many in the ANC as a single silver bullet to an ailing health system. At a rally on the eve of the May 2024 election, for instance, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi famously said that on the day after the vote, “you can go to any hospital of your choice, whether it’s a private hospital or a public hospital … and the government will pay that bill”.

Van den Heever points out that, contrary to what Ramaphosa said, everyone in South Africa already has some form of coverage, either through the public system or medical aids. “The central challenge is therefore not basic access, but rather quality, governance, system performance and financial sustainability,” he said.

NHI will not work in South Africa; it would become the biggest pot of corruption feeding in decades — Michéle Clarke

Financially, he says NHI is hobbled by a logical fallacy: that while only R310.4bngoes into the public system to serve 84% of the population, a further R250bn goes to the private system for the other 16% — and that all of this money could be redeployed into NHI.

As Van den Heever points out, this is flawed since it ignores the cross-subsidisation. “Medical scheme members contribute at least 75% of the revenue that finances the public health system, while also paying for their own private coverage from their disposable income,” he says.

The ANC, however, has resisted any tweaks to the system to accommodate this reality. For many in the party, the option is binary: either you support this version of NHI, which effectively dismantles private health care, or you’re against care for the poor.

But not everyone is fooled by this sleight of hand. “Doctors are not saying we do not need NHI. We are saying that in its current form, it is wrong,” says Buhle Nxumalo-Toba, a paediatrician working in Gauteng. “What they are trying to do is pour money into a failing system; that is not going to work.”

Unaffordable, without any existing pipe of funding, and particularly vulnerable to being hijacked by rent-seekers — this is the policy Ramaphosa apparently believes is “ready” to go at the flick of a switch. It is far from ready.

Last week, former finance minister Trevor Manuel said NHI won’t change the quality of public health care. “You don’t build up the public sector by pulling down the private sector,” he told News24’s On the Record summit. “The NHI is just a way of paying for health; it doesn’t improve health and the quality of services.”

The trick is to find a way for a cash-strapped government to fund this plan in a world where health care and medical technology have real costs. Cutting out the private sector, experts say, will make this task impossible.

“There’s just no getting away from the fact that to deliver a basic benefit package to everyone, you need far more money, but the single funder model proposed in this version of NHI is sadly just not viable,” says Roseanne Harris, who heads Discovery’s health policy unit and helped craft Busa’s response to the policy.

Instead, Busa proposes an alternative model in which there would still be an NHI providing a package of “minimum benefits”, but this would be covered by multiple funders, rather than a single fund.

But to date, the government has not met with the business group to discuss this compromise solution. The result is flawed legislation that many groups are now challenging in court.