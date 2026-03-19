Discontent in Durban

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A person was arrested for an assault on a municipal worker at Durban's beachfront last week

The eThekwini municipality is crumbling under a toxic mix of chronic service delivery failures, rampant financial mismanagement, ballooning irregular expenditure and a political culture that treats council seats as lucrative feeding troughs rather than platforms for fixing a decaying city.

Fed-up ratepayers, led by the eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement (ERPM), have had enough. Chair Asad Gaffar says the movement is entering the political arena to contest the upcoming local government elections.

“We no longer trust any of the mainstream parties,” says Gaffar. “We are confident those who have lost faith in the mainstream parties and who have stopped voting, or want positive change, will vote for our party.”

This is just the latest indicator of widespread dissatisfaction with the council’s performance.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a recent newsletter, lauded the eThekwini metro’s progress towards stabilisation through the presidential working group, claiming strong partnerships with business, labour and civil society.

He said the Durban business confidence index had reached its highest level since inception; manufacturing confidence rose nearly 16% quarter on quarter; tourism rebounded, with more than 1.2-million festive season visitors; and key infrastructure projects are advancing, offering a replicable model for struggling municipalities.

Durban Chamber of Commerce & Industry CEO Palesa Phili notes some green shoots, including progress on the R1.2bn southern aqueduct, expected to be complete by mid-2026, and the Umlazi canal. These are significant components of the water and flood management infrastructure in such areas as Umlazi, Chatsworth, Folweni, KwaMakhutha and Isipingo.

However, Phili says persistent service failures force businesses to buy water privately and to run generators for power, hampering competitiveness and scaring off foreign investors.

Gaffar dismisses the claims of progress, saying there is “absolutely no improvement”.

“The presidential task team is a smokescreen; 44 of the 111 wards have no direct access to water. Electricity disruptions have become more frequent due to little maintenance. Raw sewage continues to spill onto roadways, streams and finally into the ocean.”

According to the city’s draft annual report for financial 2025, released for public comment recently, nonrevenue water losses are as high as 60%, far exceeding the national norm of between 15% and 30%.

ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango, who has been tipped to be the party’s mayoral candidate in the next election, says: “Water losses remain unacceptably high. The municipality must urgently accelerate infrastructure repairs, replace faulty meters, remove illegal connections and implement stronger leak detection.”

Protesters at the unveiling of a statue of OR Tambo at the Durban beachfront (supplied )

Electricity supply is also unreliable, with frequent outages linked to ageing networks, illegal connections, and inadequate maintenance. Losses amount to R1.9bn.

Roads are no better — potholes proliferate, stormwater systems fail and repairs lag, turning daily commutes into ordeals. According to the report, capital expenditure sits at only 7.18% of total expenditure, well below the 10%-20% national benchmark, while repairs and maintenance languish at 3.52% against a recommended 8%.

“We are effectively consuming infrastructure faster than we are maintaining it — and then we act surprised when it collapses and courts intervene,” says DA councillor Andre Beetge.

The municipality’s consumer debtors book has ballooned to R43bn, up R6.9bn in 12 months, with provisions for bad and doubtful debts at about R27bn as of June 2025. Collections average 87%, well below the 95% sustainability threshold.

Debt collection is a major weakness because there’s no political will to collect. There’s overreliance on borrowing instead of collecting monies owed — Thabani Mthethwa

DA caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa says: “Debt collection is a major weakness because there’s no political will to collect. There’s overreliance on borrowing instead of collecting monies owed. The billing system is also a major issue. The majority of consumers are billed on estimated amounts because meters are not read, sometimes for months, and in some cases over a year.”

Surprisingly perhaps, eThekwini is one of the few municipalities that does not owe Eskom anything, and its payments to Umgeni Water for bulk water supply are up to date.

But financial governance is in freefall. The financial 2025 report and auditor-general (AG) disclosures reveal there has been nearly R500m in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the past few years.

Deviation from legislation drives much of this, according to the draft annual report, and contracts go to companies linked to the families of staff or councillors. The AG flagged material irregularities in payments to fictitious, deceased or ineligible beneficiaries.

The original budget for financial 2026 provided for total operating expenditure of about R59.7bn, against about R60bn in total operating revenue (excluding capital transfers). However, an adjustment budget of R2.7bn was tabled in late February, while cash on hand has dwindled to between 10 and 17 days, far short of the norm of between one and three months.

Beetge says spending is reprioritised on an ad hoc basis, delaying upgrades to electrical substations and community facilities. “This adjustment budget is not a reflection of strategic governance. It is a reflection of reactive governance, compelled by court orders and by crisis.”

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi says: “If we are serious about proper planning, we shouldn’t have unauthorised and irregular expenditure as we now have.”

Analysts are scathing.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) researcher Lubna Nadvi says decisions seldom match the needs of residents, especially in housing, water and electricity supply, and general maintenance of public facilities.

“The statues [of OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela] that were recently unveiled at the Durban beachfront and Moses Mabhida stadium are a case in point. Many residents are livid with the amount [R22m] spent on the statues, regardless of whether they were budgeted for or not,” Nadvi says.

A Nelson Mandela statue (supplied )

Another UKZN political analyst, Zakhele Ndlovu, says the crisis stems from corruption and “sheer incompetence”.

“Governance failures are at the heart of the mess. I don’t see any realistic turnaround any time soon,” Ndlovu says.

The council is run by a fragile coalition between the ANC, which won 96 seats in the 2021 elections, the IFP (16 seats), the EFF (24 seats) and some smaller partners. The DA, with 59 seats, is the main opposition. MK, which did not exist in 2021, has won several by-elections, snatching wards from the DA and ANC.

For many politicians, the upcoming local government elections represent a chance to access the public purse, rather than deliver fixes. Decades ago, South African cities were run by councillors who had day jobs and received a modest stipend for part-time municipal service.

Now, in major metros such as eThekwini, mayors earn up to R1.65m a year, while ordinary councillors receive annual packages often exceeding R500,000, plus benefits and allowances. Municipal manager remuneration is pegged at R3m-R4m in metros.

But performance generally fails to match the generous rewards. Coalition instability, patronage and impunity are bywords of local government.

Independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga expects MK, inspired by its come-from-nowhere success in the 2024 national and provincial elections, to do well in the local government polls in KZN. He says support for the party appears to be “almost immune to internal turmoil” as it moves into the political vacuum created by the death of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in 2023.

He suggests the party could win slightly under half of the 222 seats in the eThekwini council, “almost matching what they’ve done at provincial level”. In 2024, Jacob Zuma’s party won 45% of the vote in KZN, dealing the ANC a body blow and replacing it as the biggest party in the province.

But election analyst Wayne Sussman does not expect MK to repeat its astonishing 2024 achievement in the upcoming local polls. It has been snubbed by voters in some KZN by-elections, and several councillors who defected to it from the ANC were unable to win their seats back.

“A lot depends on Jacob Zuma’s motivation and health,” says Sussman. “The party depends very much on his leadership, his guidance, his experience. If he’s motivated at the end of 2026 and able to grab this party by the scruff of the neck, where there’s been a lot of turbulence and infighting, MK can do well and remain the largest party in KZN. But it’s unlikely they will do as stunningly well as they did in 2024.”

As for the ERPM, which has representatives and members across all races in 114 wards in eThekwini, Mathekga for one is sceptical about its electoral prospects, saying it draws its support mainly from the middle class. “The middle class always struggles in our political landscape, where we know that usually campaigns are shaped around the poor.”

The eThekwini municipality had not responded to questions at the time of going to print.