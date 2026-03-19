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The past few years have not been kind to landlords. That seems to be changing.

It’s no secret that buy-to-let has been something of a dud investment in recent years, save perhaps for some coveted Cape Town enclaves, where semigration-fuelled demand and a tourist revival have sent rentals soaring.

In Sea Point, for example, you’ll be lucky to find a poky one-bedroom flat these days for less than R15,000 a month.

Cashing in on the rental revival (Vuyo Singiswa)

Most other cities have struggled with an oversupply of properties to let post-pandemic. That’s forced many landlords to cut rentals when leases come up for renewal in a bid to keep tenants.

But the tide is finally turning. Recent data points to a welcome rebound in rental market metrics: vacancies are shrinking and rental growth is outpacing inflation again.

Add to that lower interest rates and house prices that are slowly but surely accelerating, and the buy-to-let picture begins to look far rosier, with improved prospects for higher returns. Tenant default risk is also easing.

Data from property economists Rode & Associates shows that the percentage of rental flats standing empty across South Africa has dwindled steadily since early 2021, reaching a seven-year-low vacancy rate of 5.3% in the fourth quarter.

That’s significantly down from the 13%-16% recorded during 2020/2021. In theory, the lower the vacancy rate, the easier it should be to find and keep tenants — and hike rentals.

Still, Kobus Lamprecht, editor of the quarterly Rode Report, says there’s a notable difference in the vacancy rate among cities and towns. Joburg now has the highest flat vacancy rate at 5.5%, followed by Tshwane at 5.3%, Bloemfontein at 4.9% and East London at 4.7%.

Unsurprisingly, the Western Cape has the fewest apartments to let, with the vacancy rate in the university town of Stellenbosch at only 1.1%, followed by George at 1.2% and Cape Town at 2.5%. Not so long ago, in early 2022, the Western Cape’s overall vacancy rate was over 10%.

Encouragingly, the latest figures from credit bureau Tenant Profile Network show that the share of residential tenants in good standing — those paying rent in full and on time — has rebounded to 84%, up from 73%-75% in 2020/2021.

Data from rental processing firm PayProp paints an equally upbeat picture. PayProp’s rental index, which tracks a portfolio of 100,000 units across South Africa, shows rental growth has been gaining momentum steadily since bottoming at zero in early 2021.

In fact, rental growth accelerated to 5.6% in the first quarter of 2025 year on year, the highest increase in eight years, pushing the national average rental comfortably above R9,000 a month. By December, the average rental was heading towards R9,500, up 4.5% year on year.

The housing recovery is no longer a Western Cape story; it’s becoming widespread — Rhys Dyer

PayProp South Africa commercial director Michelle Dickens says it appears that national rental growth has now stabilised in the 4%-5% range. Importantly, though, landlords are seeing real income growth as rentals outpace inflation again after several years of decline (see graph).

% of total mortgage applications (Vuyo Singswa )

On a provincial level, the Western Cape is now the most expensive province in which to rent, with a monthly average of R11,895, about 25% more than the R9,460 you would pay in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and nearly 60% ahead of the average R7,500 fetched in the Free State, the country’s cheapest province (see table).

Western Cape leads the pack (Vuyo Singiswa)

Dickens notes that rentals have been buoyed by stronger tenant demand thanks to the sharp increase in interest rates between 2021 and 2024, which made renting a more affordable option than buying.

In fact, Dickens says tenant application volumes are now at record highs, which should continue to support rental growth.

“Residential landlords are no doubt feeling a bit more flush as they’re starting to see real, inflation-beating growth in rental income for the first time in many years.”

It’s a trend Dickens expects will prompt investors to start expanding their buy-to-let portfolios again.

Mortgage origination numbers from ooba Home Loans already show a notable uptick in investment activity in the past 18 to 24 months. In January, buy-to-let purchasers accounted for a record 14% of all mortgage applications processed by the group. That’s up from less than 10% in 2022/2023 and well ahead of the 4%-6% recorded before Covid (see graph).

Rhys Dyer, ooba Group CEO, says buy-to-let activity is particularly strong in the Western Cape, where more than 30% of total home loan applicants are looking to purchase a rental property.

Investment buying has no doubt been buoyed by cheaper debt funding — the prime interest rate has dropped by 150 basis points (bp) to 10.25% from September 2024 to November 2025 — with more cuts expected this year, depending on what happens to oil prices and inflation amid rising tension in the Middle East.

Dyer says lower rates coupled with a stronger rand and easing inflation, which was already down to a 20-year low of 3.2% in 2025, have gone some way to relieve pressure on household budgets and boost investor confidence.

Tax relief measures announced in this year’s national budget should also help to put cash back in consumer pockets and prompt more would-be property buyers to pull the trigger. Increased buyer demand will, of course, support house prices and thus capital growth prospects.

Dyer notes that house prices — like rentals — recorded real (after-inflation) growth for the first time in 2025 after a multiyear decline. Data from ooba shows that national house prices were up an average 3.6% last year, just ahead of CPI at 3.2%.

While price growth in the Western Cape continues to outperform, with average growth of 4.6% in 2025, Dyer says the good news is that other provinces now also appear to be on the rebound — albeit off a low base. “The housing recovery is no longer a Western Cape story; it’s becoming widespread.”

FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi is equally bullish. He says the market has entered 2026 at a “critical cyclical turning point”, with a housing recovery now firmly on the horizon.

That follows what was effectively a consolidation year in 2025, when household balance sheets stabilised, inflation declined sharply and rates started to ease more meaningfully.

Mkhwanazi believes the next housing upswing will be supported by income growth and improved affordability, “rather than by aggressive credit expansion or speculative behaviour”. Increased housing activity should be driven by first-time buyers, existing homeowners looking to upgrade and buy-to-let investors alike, he says.

FNB recorded annual house price growth of 4.9% in January (year on year), up from an average 3.8% in 2025 and a marked improvement from the near-zero growth seen through much of 2023 and 2024 (see table).

Mkhwanazi expects growth to settle in the 3.5%-4.5% range for the rest of 2026. That’s above FNB’s initial inflation forecast of 3.1% for 2026, implying continued — though modest — real house price appreciation. In early February, he pencilled in a rate cut of at least 50bp for this year. But Mkhwanazi says these forecasts will depend on what happens with inflation in the coming months. The war in the Middle East and its impact on global oil prices are a key risk for inflation, which in turn could put the brakes on rate cutting.

We wanted to test the waters to see if the market can absorb these higher rental levels — Steven Louw

Meanwhile, it’s not only retail investors who are re-entering the rental market. Developers and JSE-listed property players are also looking to bulk up what is widely referred to as multifamily residential portfolios.

In one of the biggest deals concluded by a JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) last year, SA Corporate Real Estate acquired 2,000 rental units at The Parks Lifestyle Apartments for R1.7bn. The sprawling middle-income estate in the Riversands node on the outskirts of Fourways fetches monthly rentals of R5,800-R11,200 and has a vacancy rate below 4%.

The purchase was concluded at an attractive income yield (the first year’s rental income expressed as a percentage of market value) of 9.6% and pushes SA Corporate’s housing portfolio to nearly 20,000 units (including about 4,300 student beds). The deal takes its residential exposure to 49% of total assets, with the remainder spread among retail, offices and industrial.

Residential developer Balwin Properties also plans to significantly expand its rental exposure by adding 10,000 build-to-rent units to its existing portfolio of close to 1,000 rental units.

Balwin’s first dedicated rental development, The Eastlake in eastern Joburg, achieved an occupancy of 97.4% in the six months to end-August. Monthly rentals average R8,000-R12,000.

The 10,000 additional rental units will be added to the portfolio over the next 10 years and are in addition to Balwin’s development pipeline of 35,000 (for sale) apartments.

Steyn City, on the northern outskirts of Sandton, one of the largest “live, work and play” precincts in South Africa, is also increasing its rental offering.

Steyn City Centre Lagoon (supplied )

The sprawling estate, which spans 800ha of parkland, was launched in 2015. To date, about 800 standalone homes and upscale apartments have been developed, along with extensive lifestyle facilities.

These include a Nicklaus-design championship golf course and clubhouse; an equestrian centre; a 300m lagoon; padel, pickleball and tennis courts; 50km of mountain bike trails; gyms; a wellness centre; the Steyn City Hotel by Saxon; shared workspaces; and several dining and retail options. A senior living village is nearing completion.

Last year, the estate’s first build-to-rent sectional-title development — known as Heron Heights — was completed.

The rental-only block, near the northern Riversands boundary of Steyn City with unobstructed golf course views, offers 52 two- and three-bedroom apartments (84m²-100m²) for between R17,900 and R23,000 a month with a built-in annual escalation of 7.5%.

The Heron Heights offering is in addition to a large portfolio of one- to four-bedroom rental apartments available at Steyn City’s flagship development, City Centre, which was launched in 2021. On completion City Centre will comprise more than 600 apartments to buy and to let. Current rentals range between R18,000 and R100,000 a month.

Steyn City: Heron Heights open living apartment (KA Wright)

But why a dedicated build-to-rent offering, and why now?

Steyn City Properties CEO Steven Louw tells the FM that while other developers have entered the lower- and mid-priced rental housing market (R4,000-R12,000 a month) quite aggressively in recent years, there’s been hardly any activity at the higher end.

Investors need to look carefully at rental yields and long-term demand fundamentals — Jonathan Kohler

Yet renting is becoming a more attractive option than buying for many young professionals and older empty-nesters in higher LSM brackets who want a quality rental product in a prime location.

“We wanted to test the waters to see if the market can absorb these higher rental levels.” Still, Louw says tenants are getting good value as renting is notably more affordable than buying at Steyn City. “And tenants have the same access to all the estate’s world-class amenities as owners.”

Referring to the Heron Heights apartments, Louw says if they were to be sold, prices would likely start from just below R3m. That equates to a monthly mortgage repayment (100% mortgage repaid over 20 years at the prime rate of 10.25%) of about R29,450, which excludes municipal rates and levies. That’s considerably more than the R17,900 all-in rental.

Louw dismisses concerns that expanding Steyn City’s rental offering may dilute the estate’s appeal among higher-income buyers. He says monthly rentals starting from about R18,000 will attract the right quality tenant.

To minimise risk, stringent credit and crime checks are part of the application process, as well as a two-month rental deposit requirement instead of the usual one-month deposit.

Besides, lowering the entry point at Steyn City will help bring more people into the estate. “It’s important to get our foot count up to make the retail and food-and-beverage offering feasible over the longer term. And our residents understand this,” says Louw.

Nine months after Heron Heights was launched, occupancy sits at 50%, which Louw hopes will steadily rise to 90% in the next 12 to 18 months.

Though all bulk infrastructure is completed, only 25% of Steyn City’s total property opportunities are already developed. Values of completed standalone homes typically range between R15m and R100m, while apartments are priced from R3m to R34m.

The resident count is now at about 2,200, which Louw says could ultimately rise to 8,000 — without compromising the estate’s low-density ethos.

Introducing a build-to-rent model also makes plenty of financial sense for the developer. Louw says there’s no doubt that the rental market is offering more lucrative returns these days. Steyn City is fetching gross annual income yields of about 10% at Heron Heights and 12%-14% at City Centre.

It’s a sentiment shared by Lubbe Kruger, development manager at Craft Homes, the residential development arm of Abcon, who notes a marked return of buy-to-let investors to the Joburg market. He says 70% of the apartments in Craft Home’s new mixed-use development, known as Iconic Melrose, were sold in the first week of launch this month — mostly to investors. The development in Jameson Avenue near Melrose Arch offers 219 studio, two- and three-bedroom units sized between 33m² and 153m². Prices start at R1.259m. Kruger expects gross rental yields of 11%-12% given the development’s prime location within a stone’s throw of Rosebank and Sandton.

The question for investors now looking to enter (or grow exposure to) the rental market is: where and what to buy to get the best returns?

The FM asked Jonathan Kohler, CEO of Landsdowne Property Group, one of the country’s largest managing agents, where he would place his bets. He says while market conditions make it an ideal time to consider buy-to-let investments, opportunities are highly regional. “Investors need to look carefully at rental yields and long-term demand fundamentals before committing capital,” he says.

Based on current resale values and real, achieved rentals for apartments of similar size and specification in Landsdowne’s rental portfolio of about 40,000 apartments and clusters, Kohler says Joburg currently offers the highest gross income yields at an average of 12.02%, followed by Cape Town at 10.86% and KwaZulu-Natal at 8.6%.

Municipal rates and taxes, levies, management fees and maintenance need to be factored in and typically reduce gross yields by two percentage points.

Average house price growth (y/y) (Vuyo Singiswa)

Kohler says Joburg’s rental market is being supported by a notable rise in reverse semigration. As property prices and the cost of living have soared in Cape Town, more buyers and tenants are returning to Gauteng.

“For the first time in several years, demand is beginning to absorb excess stock more meaningfully, which should also support values over time.”

Still, Kohler notes that increased leasing activity has not yet translated into meaningful rental escalations in Joburg, with rentals still relatively subdued in many areas. “From an investment perspective, this makes current pricing attractive for buyers entering the market.”

In fact, he maintains that Joburg rental prices in many instances are similar to levels seen a decade ago, whereas comparable units in Cape Town have doubled over the same period.

Cape Town therefore requires a more measured approach, says Kohler. “Entry prices are materially higher, though rental levels are also elevated. The sustainability of capital appreciation outside core areas such as the Atlantic seaboard warrants careful consideration.”

He adds that rental demand and pricing have moderated from prior peaks in some Cape Town suburbs on the back of rising affordability pressures.

On the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, estate living remains active, but performance is “node dependent”, with strong rental demand in mixed-use developments similar to Steyn City and Waterfall City (Midrand) with extensive infrastructure rollout.

Kohler says due diligence has become more important, irrespective of where you buy.

“Investors should assess the financial position of the body corporate or homeowners’ association before purchasing. A special levy or deferred maintenance programme can materially erode net yields. Reviewing reserve funds, maintenance accounts and planned capital expenditure is essential.”

He believes unfurnished, long-term rentals remain the simplest and most predictable buy-to-let model. Corporate rentals are more niche and involve higher compliance standards and a smaller tenant pool.

From a capital allocation perspective, smaller units typically provide stronger income yields and better risk dispersion. Kohler says rather than deploying R3m-R5m into a single freestanding home reliant on one high-value tenant, investors are likely to achieve better outcomes by acquiring multiple one-bedroom apartments across proven rental nodes.

He says some of Joburg’s established northern suburbs — Fourways, Lonehill, Paulshof, Douglasdale and Bryanston — offer particularly attractive buy-to-let opportunities, with relatively low entry levels.

One-bedroom flats can be had for about R850,000 in these areas, which will attract rentals of R7,000-R9,000 a month, with plenty of scope for both income and capital growth over a five- to seven-year horizon.

Kohler says Cape Town investors will now get better returns in outlying nodes such as Somerset West and Blouberg than in popular central suburbs such as Sea Point and the city bowl.

In Somerset West and Blouberg/Parklands/Milnerton, one-bedroom apartments can still be bought for R900,000-R1.2m (with rentals typically in the R7,000-R10,000 range). In Sea Point, investors will have to fork out three times more for a flat of similar size.