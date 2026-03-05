The shape-shifting solution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The budget headlines have understandably focused on long-awaited tax relief and a renewed commitment to fiscal discipline. Both reinforce the virtuous cycle that began when the National Treasury aligned fiscal policy with the Reserve Bank’s new 3% inflation target.

With fiscal and monetary policy finally in sync, credibility has strengthened, which in turn has been anchoring expectations, lifting sentiment and driving bond yields lower. Falling borrowing costs ease pressure on the fiscus, and the resulting improvement in fiscal metrics reinforces confidence. After more than a decade of rising debt and eroding credibility, this shift is welcome.

But this stability remains fragile. The war in the Middle East, and the risk of a sustained rise in global oil prices, could easily reverse recent gains in inflation expectations and borrowing costs. South Africa clearly cannot rely on a benign global environment to sustain fiscal stability. That makes the quieter, more consequential shifts happening beneath the surface all the more significant.

The 2026 budget marks the clearest acknowledgment yet of the depth of the state’s institutional failures — and offers decisive steps towards reconfiguring how it delivers.

Infrastructure is the foundation of any modern economy, providing the networks that make investment, productivity and employment possible. Yet South Africa’s public infrastructure has been deteriorating for decades, and the state’s ability to build or maintain assets has disintegrated with it.



The Budget Review acknowledges this with unusual clarity. Capital budgets across national and provincial departments remain chronically underspent — not because funding is lacking, but because engineering, procurement and project management capacity has collapsed.

Municipalities, which are responsible for most of the country’s water, sanitation and road networks, are in even worse shape, with 63% in financial distress. Each year they receive billions in infrastructure grants that many lack the capacity to spend effectively, and the Treasury knows it.

The consequences are visible everywhere. Failing water treatment plants and electrical outages continue to disrupt business. Crumbling roads raise logistics costs and undermine competitiveness. Property values stagnate in towns with failing infrastructure, eroding household wealth and shrinking municipal tax bases.

Without functioning water, electricity, transport and digital networks, no amount of policy reform or investment promotion will shift the country onto a higher growth path.

Faced with this reality, the budget signals a decisive shift in how infrastructure will be delivered. Instead of relying on institutions that no longer have the capacity to implement, the government is moving towards a more pragmatic model: shifting delivery to entities that do have the technical capacity.

This includes the state-owned companies that are still functioning, emerging delivery vehicles such as Infrastructure South Africa, indirect grant mechanisms that allow national entities to implement projects on behalf of failing municipalities and, increasingly, structured partnerships that draw in private capital and expertise where the state cannot deliver alone.

For years, ideological resistance to private participation slowed reform. The government saw itself as a developmental state and was reluctant to concede ground in areas it considered core to its mandate. But the GNU has created a more pragmatic centre of gravity. Coalition partners are demanding accountability, and voters are punishing service delivery failures. The political cost of pursuing state-led delivery has become too high.

The budget reflects this new realism. It echoes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, which described the current moment as a shift from crisis management to the slow work of rebuilding the foundations of the economy. Electricity, logistics, water, roads and the institutions that support them are the platform on which growth depends. The budget translates that into concrete institutional reforms.

Once the infrastructure collapse is understood as fundamentally a capacity problem, the Treasury’s second major shift becomes easier to interpret: a slow, deliberate centralisation of municipal financial control.

For years, the Treasury monitored municipal failure from a distance, tightening reporting requirements and issuing warnings but avoiding direct intervention. The Budget Review signals a different approach. Through stricter conditional grant rules, tougher reporting standards, enhanced oversight powers and new interventions for municipalities that repeatedly breach financial norms, the Treasury is positioning itself as the de facto custodian of local public finances. Rather than an outright takeover, this is being framed as a structural shift in how local authorities are governed.

The GNU has created more room for the Treasury to act, with broader political backing for interventions that previously faced ideological resistance.

By controlling the flow of funds, enforcing compliance and inserting administrators where necessary, it is attempting to rebuild the state from the bottom up.

These two quiet revolutions — acknowledging the state’s inability to deliver infrastructure and centralising municipal financial control — are therefore not administrative adjustments but rather attempts to rebuild the institutional scaffolding required for growth.

Shifting infrastructure delivery to entities that can actually implement would move projects from planning to execution. Stabilising municipal finances would restore the basic conditions for local economies to function — delivering one of the essential building blocks of any credible growth strategy.

However, these measures will be effective only if governance systems are sufficiently robust to manage contracts, enforce performance and prevent corruption.

While the 2026 budget marks a turning point, it is just the beginning of a long project of institutional rebuilding. For the first time in years, the state is acknowledging its limitations and taking steps to compensate for them, while the Treasury is stepping in where institutions have failed.

Perhaps most importantly, the political climate is finally aligned behind the hard, pragmatic choices needed to rebuild the state’s capacity to deliver the infrastructure investment essential for lifting South Africa onto a more durable, broad‑based growth path.