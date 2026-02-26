Namibian skies get busy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Namibia won one of Africa’s top tourism accolades at the recent Africa Tourism Awards event, also known as the Balearica Awards, when it was named Africa’s best adventure tourism destination and Swakopmund was highlighted as the country’s adventure capital.

This win puts Namibia’s bold tourism recovery in the global spotlight. Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) CEO Sebulon Chicalu says the recognition affirms the country’s strong positioning as an authentic, sustainable and adventure-driven destination.

He says the accolades reflect the collective efforts of the country’s tourism stakeholders to preserve its natural heritage, empower communities and deliver high-value, experience-led travel. “Such continental endorsement strengthens our global competitiveness and enhances our appeal to discerning international markets,” he adds.

Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) CEO Sebulon Chicalu (supplied)

“To fully leverage the recognition, quality air connectivity remains critical. Reliable and strategically aligned flight routes from key source markets are essential to converting global interest into increased arrivals, longer stays and meaningful economic impact across the tourism value chain.”

Works & transport minister Veikko Nekundi agrees that Namibia’s competitive advantage hinges on fast, reliable air travel. He points to Namibia’s shift from mining and agriculture to booming sectors such as green hydrogen and oil and gas, adding that aviation is the country’s “lifeline for attracting global investment” and expertise.

The notable strides in more efficient air travel were not made randomly.

The Air Connect Namibia initiative is a team effort that has been uniting industry leaders since 2024 and has been focusing on boosting air connections and unlocking Namibia’s potential. The goal is to position Namibia as a regional leader in new international air connections. And so far it has gone well.

Air Connect Namibia is led by the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) and is committed to assisting and supporting carriers by servicing the country’s international airports. The NAC says passenger numbers in Namibia grew by 11% between January and October 2025.

This followed a milestone in 2024, when the country welcomed 1.2-million international visitors — almost the same number as before the pandemic. It was an 11% increase from 2023. In that year Namibia’s airports served 10 international destinations. The number is expected to rise to 17 destinations with direct or nonstop services by mid-2026.

Over the past 24 months, Air Connect Namibia has launched several new services, which contributed more than 120,000 additional international seats to Namibia’s network.

Notably, Proflight Zambia airline will on March 3 launch a new direct flight that connects Lusaka and Livingstone in Zambia with Windhoek. This service will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Swiss airline Edelweiss has announced a new route from Zürich to Windhoek that is set to launch in mid-2026.

Germany’s Discover Airlines introduced new flights three times a week between Munich and Windhoek in 2025. FlySafair has started flying between Cape Town and Windhoek, making it Namibia’s first low-cost international connection. Additionally, SAA now has more flights between Joburg and Windhoek.

Fly Angola is the second airline connecting Namibia and Angola, while Airlink has expanded the carrier’s Joburg-Walvis Bay service.

According to Bisey Uirab, chair of Air Connect Namibia and CEO of the NAC, Air Connect Namibia has nearly doubled the country’s international flights, becoming “the region’s top aviation success story”. The result: stronger growth, better access to markets and a big boost for tourism and investment.

He points out that between 2023 and the estimated 2026 period Namibia has added the most connections to international cities, making it the leading performer in Southern Africa and the one that has achieved the largest capacity growth — 18% — of all Southern African countries.

Bisey Uirab, chair of Air Connect Namibia and CEO of the NAC (Opas Onucheyo)

/Uirab recently unveiled new airport upgrade plans to stakeholders. At Namibia’s main Hosea Kutako International Airport, a new passenger terminal and major infrastructure upgrades are planned to handle more flights and improve service.

The NAC plans to upgrade Walvis Bay International Airport’s infrastructure to support cargo operations and accommodate the growing demands of the energy sector, making logistics and trade smoother.

Lüderitz Airport is getting upgrades as well, aimed at supporting the oil, gas and related industries in southern Namibia. /Uirab says Katima Mulilo Airport will undergo upgrades to turn it into an international gateway, and Rundu Airport is also set for upgrades.

Meanwhile, Westair Aviation Group, based at Eros Airport in Windhoek, has played its part in consistently improving air links in Namibia, increasingly building its reputation as a global player.

However, the irony is that Namibia does not have a national airline. This will soon change, says works & transport executive director Jonas Sheelongo. The establishment of the new carrier, to be called Namibia Air, has received cabinet approval and is set to launch this year. Operations are targeted to start between June and December. Sheelongo says the government is not reviving the defunct Air Namibia but creating a new national airline designed for financial and operational sustainability.

He says: “A comprehensive market study to assess the new airline’s viability and market demand has been completed by the interministerial technical committee and will be tabled before the cabinet soon. A call for the expression of interest from private sector partners began in April 2025 and negotiations continue.”

Sheelongo says the government is also in talks with potential strategic partners among major global airlines, and shareholder structures may be adjusted once a successful partner is on board, though the state intends to retain a majority interest. “The Namibian government has allocated N$20m during the 2025/2026 financial year to fund the related studies for the new national airline.”

Sheelongo says the liquidation of Air Namibia in 2021 left a significant void in the market. The consequences included an obvious deficit in domestic, regional and international air capacity, which has directly affected tourism, business and leisure travel, and the timeous transport of cargo.

This has led to increased reliance on foreign carriers, making travel more expensive and less direct for passengers, and creating complexities for multidestination itineraries that are popular in the region.

“Air Namibia’s collapse, with liabilities of nearly N$5.4bn against assets of just over N$1bn, offers stark lessons,” Sheelongo says. “The airline was described as a ‘bottomless pit’ for taxpayer money and a ‘political playground’ where decisions were made based on commercially unsound views.”

The new model aims to avoid these pitfalls by ensuring that seasoned industry professionals will lead and manage the affairs of the airline, complemented by technical and strategic partners. Sheelongo cites Ethiopian Airlines as a compelling continental example of a successful airline.

“Additionally, Namibia has been exploring strategic alliances with successful carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines to gain strategic, technical and operational support,” he says.

In line with the Air Connect Namibia drive, Sheelongo says establishing a new airline is a critical enabler that complements Namibia’s ambition to become a logistics hub. Air Connect Namibia’s stakeholders include the NAC, the Namibia Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Namibia Investment Promotion & Development Board, the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, the NTB, Gondwana Collection, the City of Windhoek and the Federation of Namibian Tourism Associations.