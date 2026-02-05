Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Truworths vs Mr Price vs TFG: How the big three stack up

On Saturday morning in Sandton City, the queues at fashion stores are already forming before the shutters are rolled up. Shoppers clutch reusable coffee cups and tap impatiently at their phones, waiting for the first markdown alerts to ping.

Inside, racks of bold summer prints gleam under the lights. It could be a scene from almost any major city, but the undercurrent here is uniquely South African: a nation where one in three adults have no formal job and where real household incomes have barely grown in half a decade.

This paradox captures the heart of South Africa’s retail story. From 2019 to 2024, fashion chains navigated a landscape of violent macro swings. The Covid lockdowns of 2020 resulted in household consumption collapsing by 4%–5%, only to rebound almost 10% the following year because of pent-up demand.

By 2023, inflation, and the Reserve Bank’s steepest interest rate hiking cycle in decades, had slowed that momentum, squeezing disposable income and driving the household debt service ratio to around 9% of income — the highest in 10 years.

Yet against that storm, clothing and footwear sales grew 5.7% in 2023, outpacing total retail trade, and rose a further 7%-8% into late 2024.

Apparel sits in a sweet spot of necessity and aspiration: school uniforms and seasonal basics can’t be deferred, while fashion still carries the emotional charge of self-expression and status.

In the second half of 2024, consumer confidence staged a sharp recovery. This was buoyed by easing inflation, a stable rand and early signs of interest rate cuts. Middle- and upper-income shoppers, who account for a disproportionate share of discretionary spend, were first to respond, refreshing wardrobes and trading up to higher-margin items.

For the leading fashion retailers — Truworths, TFG and Mr Price — this is a challenge as well as an opportunity. They must serve a consumer who is financially stretched but sentimentally eager, in an environment where macro headwinds and tailwinds collide daily. The next chapters of their stories will be written in the tension between those forces: the hard arithmetic of debt and growth on one side, and the human impulse to look and feel good on the other.

South Africa’s fashion retailers have spent the past five years sailing against strong economic winds.

The five years ahead should look calmer, but they won’t be carefree. Economists expect the repo rate to decline gradually from 8% to 6%-7% by 2027, bringing prime lending rates closer to 10%.

Real disposable income is projected to grow by 1%-2% a year as inflation moderates. Household consumption is forecast to expand at a similar pace, aided by steadier electricity supply and social grant support but still constrained by persistent unemployment near 30%.

For fashion retailers, that combination of lower borrowing costs and slightly rising real incomes represents a quiet tailwind.

Industry analysts expect clothing and footwear sales to continue outpacing overall retail, with modest single-digit gains of 1%-3% annually to 2029. In short, while the macro climate will stay cool, the worst storms appear to have passed — leaving just enough warmth for well-run apparel chains to convert resilience into measured growth.

Some key investors have already taken positions alongside a potential profit ramp. The Public Investment Corp and M&G Investments recently upped their stakes in TFG to more than 20% and 10% respectively. Allan Gray now holds a 10.13% position in Mr Price as well as a 5.25% slug of Truworths International. Fairtree Asset Management recently acquired a 10.11% stake in Truworths. International investor Norges Bank is invested in all three fashion counters, holding 6% of TFG, 6% of Mr Price and 5.3% of Truworths.

Truworths: Misunderstood, not broken

A Truworths Man store is shown at the Mall of Africa (Freddy Mavunda)

Few companies illustrate the gap between market perception and economic reality as clearly as Truworths International.

At first glance, the share price seems to confirm the bears: trading around R60, much closer to its 52-week low of R49.36 than the high of R89.15. In short, Truworths is valued as if long-term decline is inevitable.

Yet the operating metrics tell another story. Truworths continues to earn a return on equity (ROE) of 27.6%, a level that rivals global leaders including Inditex and H&M and comfortably outpaces local peers such as Woolworths and TFG. Over the past four years, headline earnings per share have been proof of steady cash generation.

The company also returns capital with some force. More than R11bn in dividends and billions of rand in buybacks over five years are evidence of a management team intent on rewarding shareholders rather than hoarding cash.

What the market mistakes for fragility is, in fact, a credit retail model that behaves like a moat. About 17% of accounts may be in arrears at any point, but Truworths makes prudent provisions. Expected credit loss allowances cover more than 20% of receivables — while industry benchmarks for unsecured lending often peg delinquencies above 25%-30%.

For many South Africans, a Truworths account has been their first step into formal credit, embedding long-term loyalty and predictable repeat spending. This integrated retail credit flywheel has survived currency swings, energy crises and a pandemic.

TFG share price (R) vs Mr Price Group share price (R) vs Truworths share price (R) (Vuyo Singiswa )

Far from being a fading fashion house, Truworths is a high-return compounder whose low multiple reflects a communication gap, not a business flaw. If management clarifies Office UK’s role and continues disciplined capital allocation, the current valuation will eventually look like a historic mispricing.

Mr Price: Value giant at a digital crossroads

Mr Price declared a final dividend of 593.5c per share, up 12.7% year on year. (SUPPLIED)

Investors might tend to forget this in all the fuss around its proposed acquisition of European fashion retailer NKD, but Mr Price has long exemplified financial strength in a volatile retail landscape. Over the past five years, it has expanded from a R22bn business to a R41bn one, delivering an impressive 12% compound annual growth rate while maintaining one of the cleanest balance sheets in South African retail.

The group currently carries no long-term debt, holds roughly R4.1bn in cash, and consistently converts earnings into free cash flow approaching R8bn a year. This allows it to fund growth and a 4.4% dividend yield entirely from internal resources.

No surprise, then, that the market is wary of Mr Price risking its financial model by spending close to R9bn on an acquisition of an offshore business with an inconsistent record.

In any event, Mr Price’s financial discipline has kept its ROE above 25% without relying on leverage. This gives management exceptional flexibility to reinvest or reward shareholders, even in downturns.

Keeping in mind the contentious offshore thrust, it could be argued that the next stage of Mr Price’s growth hinges less on balance sheet power and more on digital urgency. Only about 2% of sales come from online channels, a figure far out of step with a domestic market where online apparel is expanding at 15%-20% annually and is already shifting close to R17bn.

Meanwhile, inventory days have ballooned to 123, well above sector comfort levels, leaving margins vulnerable to markdowns and fashion obsolescence. Competitors are racing ahead: TFG generates about 12% of revenue online and Woolworths roughly 6%, while global fast-fashion disrupters like Shein and Temu together command R7.3bn in local sales. And let’s not forget that Amazon is preparing to enter the market.

The strategic choice is clear. To avoid being pigeonholed as a slow-growth cash cow, Mr Price must pivot from store-led expansion to omnichannel scale, turning its 3,164 outlets into last-mile delivery hubs and lifting online sales to 5%-7% of revenue by 2027. That will require targeted investment in e-commerce platforms, logistics and app-based loyalty ecosystems such as Mr Price Money, alongside sharper inventory management to cut stock days closer to 100.

With its fortress balance sheet and cash generation, Mr Price has the means to fund this transformation. The question is whether it will move fast enough to seize the digital growth that its financial foundation so clearly makes possible. Perhaps if the offshore ambitions — still subject to a market backlash — are shelved, the digital thrust can be rapidly accelerated.

The group’s trading update for the 13 weeks to end-December offers some clues. Total retail sales grew 3.6% to R15.1bn with comparable store sales up 0.5%. Online sales increased 3.5% — but the trading update pointed out that online sales had accelerated in December to 8.3% against a solid double-digit base in the corresponding period.

TFG: The mall in your pocket

A shopper walks past a Foschini store at a shopping centre in Johannesburg, South Africa (SIPHIWE SIBEKO)

TFG has evolved from a traditional apparel chain into a diversified, pan-African retail platform, blending fashion, furniture, beauty, jewellery and sportswear across 28 brands and nearly 5,000 stores in 23 countries. At the core of this transformation is Bash, the group’s digital crown jewel.

Marketed as a “mall in your pocket”, Bash has already broken even, two years ahead of plan, drawing 8.1-million app downloads and generating R2.1bn in annual revenue — equivalent to that of 195 physical stores. With user ratings of 4.2 to 4.4 stars across more than 25,000 reviews, Bash is arguably South Africa’s leading fashion and lifestyle shopping app, providing a one-stop experience for stock checks, rapid delivery and cross-brand discovery.

Supporting this digital ecosystem is TFG’s 14-million-member rewards base and an R8.9bn credit book.

Credit is more than a financing tool. It is a profit engine and loyalty lock-in, generating high-margin annuity income while drawing customers deeper into the group’s multibrand network. Roughly 3.9-million annual credit applications, with a 20% approval rate, extend purchasing power and create data-rich insights that sharpen merchandising and marketing decisions.

Yet the very ambition that powers TFG also tests management discipline. Offshore diversification in the UK and Australia, intended as a hard currency hedge, has delivered thin margins and muted sales growth. It has exposed the group to economies with higher household debt loads (76%-112% of GDP) and fragile consumer sentiment.

At home, net debt has climbed, with much of the leverage tied to funding the credit book rather than discretionary growth. These pressures heighten the stakes for sustaining margin gains and free cash flow in a slow-growth domestic economy.

For investors, the picture is a high-potential platform balanced on careful execution. If management can keep Bash’s momentum, monetise its credit engine without stoking arrears, and prove that offshore ventures are value creators rather than distractions, TFG’s current earnings multiple of nine and 4.3% dividend yield could rerate sharply.

But the flip side is equally clear: overextension or a credit misstep could quickly dilute the advantages of being the continent’s most integrated fashion retailer.

South Africa’s big three fashion retailers face the same macro reality, but they turn that reality to their advantage in strikingly different ways.

Truworths leans on a credit-led model that is both a moat and a margin machine. Its in-house credit book allows millions of aspirant middle-class customers to buy into fashion cycles even when cash is tight. This integration of retail and finance keeps revenue resilient, supports a 27.6% ROE and enables billions in dividends and buybacks.

The group’s recent trading update, covering the half-year to end-December, showed group retail sales unchanged at R12.5bn. But CEO Michael Mark noted that since the release of the group’s 18-week business update on November 6, retail sales momentum had improved marginally.

CEO of Truworths, Michael Mark (Ruvaan Boshoff)

Truworths Africa’s retail sales decreased by 3.6%, with account sales dipping 2.7% (accounting for 71% of the operation’s retail sales), while cash sales dribbled down 5.8%. Encouragingly, online sales delivered strong growth of 23.3%, contributing 7.4% to retail sales, up from 5.8% in the corresponding period in 2024.

Mark stressed that Truworths Africa’s “disciplined strategy to moderate credit book expansion during the 2025 financial year, particularly within higher-risk segments, has created capacity to prudently assume incremental risk”. He maintained that operating conditions would remain challenging, pushing the group to pursue a measured approach to credit expansion.

Mr Price, in contrast to Truworths, competes on value and cash generation, not credit. With no long-term debt, R4.1bn in cash, and nearly R8bn in annual free cash flow, it can self-fund expansion and sustain a 4.4% dividend yield. That fortress balance sheet buys time to fix strategic gaps.

If management succeeds in pushing online sales towards 5%-7% by 2027, Mr Price could convert its financial muscle into a true omnichannel growth engine. This, of course, might all be academic if Mr Price presses on with the purchase of NKD.

TFG plays yet another hand: ecosystem scale and data-driven cross-selling. Its rewards programme, credit book and diversity of brands across thousands of stores create a dense network effect. Digital is already a profit centre. But TFG’s model carries its own tests — rising leverage and thin-margin UK and Australian ventures require tight capital discipline to avoid diluting the South African cash engine.

Together these strategies reveal a diversified response to the same consumer constraints. Truworths monetises credit to lock in loyalty; Mr Price monetises thrift and operational efficiency; and TFG monetises breadth and data. Each is positioned to benefit as interest rates ease and real incomes inch higher through 2029, but their competitive edges — and the risks to those edges — are as distinct as their brands.

In summary, for investors, South Africa’s three fashion heavyweights offer different blends of value, growth and execution risk.

Truworths stands out as a classic rerating candidate. At roughly 7-8 times trailing earnings, the market has been pricing it for structural decline even as it consistently delivers ROE near 27.6%, generates billions in free cash flow, and has a long record of dividend payouts and share buybacks. If management sharpens disclosures on credit metrics and makes a decisive call on Office UK, even modest improvements in sentiment could justify a fair value in the R82-R89 range, implying upside of more than 35%.

Mr Price, trading at a trailing earnings multiple of 12 and a forward multiple of under 12, offers a different equation. Its debt-free balance sheet, cash pile and powerful annual free cash flow underpin a 5% dividend yield and will hopefully give management the resources to accelerate e-commerce investment.

The group’s latest trading statement noted that gross profit margin decreased 20 basis points (bp) in the 13-week trading period — but management expected the margin for the full financial year to end-March to be in line with the 2025 financial year. Mr Price was also “comfortable” with the cash position of the group and the shape of stock heading into the last quarter of the financial year. In the trading statement CEO Mark Blair said: “Adequate plans have been made to achieve targeted closing inventory levels at the end of the financial year.”

Mr Price Group CEO Mark Blair

Blair indicated that the first four weeks of January saw “solid” sales growth of 4.2%. “Management continues to be focused on stock management, free cash flow generation and sustainable margin expansion.”

TFG trades at an attractive earnings multiple and a fairly generous dividend yield. Execution on margin expansion — via its Riverfields distribution centre, vertical manufacturing and Bash efficiencies — could add 150bp or more to gross margin within two to three years, while disciplined management of the net debt/ebitda ratio would reassure markets on balance sheet strength.

Taken together, these three retailers give investors complementary ways to capture South Africa’s next consumer upswing. Truworths offers deep value and capital-return consistency, Mr Price provides a quality yield with latent digital growth, and TFG combines platform breadth with operational catalysts.

As interest rates ease and real incomes slowly rise, the market’s deep discount on all three looks increasingly out of step with their earnings power and strategic levers for value creation.

South Africa’s fashion retail story is entering a new chapter. Real disposable incomes are forecast to grow 1%-2% annually through 2029. Even a modest lift in employment or wage growth could translate into billions of rand in fresh consumer spending power.

The market’s current discount on all three names reflects a belief that South Africa’s structural constraints — high unemployment, political uncertainty, fragile confidence, erratic power supply — will choke growth indefinitely.

But history suggests otherwise. Fashion retail has consistently outperformed broader retail trade. Each of these companies has shown it can adapt faster than the macro narrative allows.

If interest rate cuts unfold as projected, if consumer sentiment continues its slow climb, and if management teams execute on clearly defined operational pivots, today’s valuations will look like the starting gun, not the finish line.