Ancient springs feed these Namibian vineyards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On the edge of the Namib Desert, where vineyards should not exist and conservation is often constrained by a lack of funding, Neuras Wine & Wildlife Estate has forged an unlikely model of success.

Founded by medical doctor and conservationist Rudie van Vuuren, the vineyard in the Hardap region has achieved international recognition, winning medals for its wines and spirits — despite extreme heat, minimal rainfall and wildlife challenges.

Van Vuuren discovered the site by chance while flying over the area. He later bought and integrated it with his conservation work under the N/a’an ku sê Foundation.

Rudie Van Vuuren (Supplied )

He says the wine estate aligns perfectly with the foundation’s aims of conserving the landscapes of Namibia, protecting wildlife and improving the lives of the people it works with. “We’re proud of our wine. It took 11 years to perfect,” he says.

Success came after hiring winemaker and viticulturist Braam Gericke, who studied at the University of Stellenbosch and learnt the craft hands-on at vineyards and cellars in the Western Cape.

“The idea of making wine in a desert intrigued me from the start,” says Gericke. “When the opportunity eventually came, it felt like stepping into a landscape that demands simplicity, honesty and constant adaptation. Neuras came into my life as a place where winemaking isn’t only about technique, but about listening, adapting, and keeping winemaking honest.”

And he must be doing something right. Neuras snatched double gold at the Michelangelo International Wine Awards for its Ruby Dessert Wine. The following year, the estate grabbed gold across the board at the Gilbert & Gaillard International Challenge, with a double gold for its Nappa.

It also earned gold for its Nappa and silver for Ruby Dessert at the Vitis Vinifera Awards, plus a silver at Michelangelo for its Nappa in 2025. Wine lovers can only taste the wine at lodges which are part of the N/a’an ku sê Ecotourism Collection, and the establishment does not export.

Trees (supplied )

“Our wines are pure, concentrated and honest,” he says. “We bottle everything on site at Neuras. We work with extreme heat, very little rain, and large temperature shifts between day and night. The climate shapes the wine as much as our terroir does.”

The estate uses ancient, pure underground springs for drip irrigation, allowing grape cultivation in one of the driest regions outside Chile’s Atacama Desert. “Our water is crystal clear, cool and low in salinity,” says Gericke. “In a place like this, that is extraordinary. The water keeps the vines healthy, sustains wildlife and sets the limits. Our five natural springs are the reason why it’s even possible to produce wine at Neuras.”

Van Vuuren says a decision was made to carbon-date the water. “The first documented record of the water dates to 1892, and the water is about 1,800 years old. It is the best quality you can drink. This affects the quality of the wine.”

Gericke confirms that water is a defining factor at Neuras. “After that comes heat, sun, wind, and unpredictability. Nothing here follows a set pattern. You can’t farm on autopilot.”

Braam Gericke (Supplied )

Van Vuuren says a recent study has found that expanding the vineyards would strain the underground water. Instead, the estate plans to follow the example of Namibia’s San culture and its harmonious relationship with nature based on one principle: do not deplete or destroy.

The grapes are hand-harvested at dawn to avoid the heat, and production remains intentionally small to preserve quality, he says. Conservation and economic sustainability are intertwined, with wine sales funding animal rehabilitation and release programmes at Neuras.

Every bottle supports the N/a’an ku sê Foundation’s work, from large carnivore research to rehabilitation projects and community programmes. — Braam Gericke

“Neuras is not just a winery, it is a 14,500-hectare conservation reserve. Every bottle supports the N/a’an ku sê Foundation’s work, from large carnivore research to rehabilitation projects and community programmes. The natural springs we rely on also support wildlife and maintain the ecosystem,” Gericke says.

For Van Vuuren, success is about much more than crafting award-winning wine. His vision extends into conservation, community upliftment, and creating a sustainable future for people and wildlife alike. He says the estate will continue producing about 12,000 bottles a year, and the vineyard is considering cultivating a Pinotage wine, a red grape renowned for its hardiness and lower water demand.

Van Vuuren measures success by two core achievements: the rehabilitation and release of many wild animals back into their natural habitats, and creating a sustainable funding model for the foundation’s conservation work. “Developing effective methods for wildlife rehabilitation has been a pioneering effort, one for which no guidebook previously existed,” he says.

Van Vuuren and his wife, Marlice, have in effect written the “handbook” on the subject, he says.

The foundation connects with an international network of supporters and partners dedicated to making a difference. The couple partners with high-net-worth individuals who are passionate about conservation in Africa and about improving the lives of marginalised communities.

Van Vuuren says this approach was born of necessity. Initially, he found the world of fundraising daunting. “The first time I wrote a grant proposal, I thought it was pointless. I don’t enjoy begging for money.”

Over time, they developed an innovative business model, supported by international partners, that has provided the foundation with financial independence. In 2026, they expect to invest N$30-million into their projects, fully funded by the organisation’s own operations.

It all began with N/a’an ku sê Lodge near the airport more than two decades ago. Originally created as a base to support Namibia’s injured wildlife and as a clinic for Namibia’s San people, the lodge was the brainchild of the Van Vuurens and Dutch businessman Jan Verburg.

Wine Barrels (Supplied )

Registered as a charitable organisation, N/a’an ku sê’s primary goal was to attract tourism revenue to fund vital community health services. Today, the lodge operates at a profit, with much of its income directed to the San clinic and several schools established by the organisation. It remains the only registered charity lodge of its kind in Africa.

Building on this model, other founders and partners went on to launch Neuras, focused on landscape conservation, and the Kanaan Desert Retreat south of Neuras, bordering the Namib Naukluft Park. Further expansion included the Harnas project near Gobabis, and the TimBila Nature Reserve close to Omaruru, funded by Dutch-born partner Albert ten Brinke.

Van Vuuren says N/a’an ku sê and its affiliated projects have earned a reputation as trusted partners for conservation-focused investors seeking opportunities in Namibia.

Jan and Tineke Verburg of Dutch construction company De Vries en Verburg have been instrumental in N/a’an ku sê’s projects. The Van Uden Group of the Netherlands has been a key partner in N/a’an ku sê’s projects since 2014, while the Ten Brinke Group, a leading Dutch property developer, is a partner in the TimBila Nature Reserve.

Ton Puttman is a supporter of N/a’an ku sê’s Harnas project. There are many other ventures with other donating parties, including a foundation in Germany.

A hand holding grapes (Supplied )

The Van Vuuren family remain the key drivers in the N/a’an ku sê Ecotourism Collection story and have also maintained a two-decade relationship with the Jolie-Pitt Foundation. The foundation, established by actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is renowned for supporting humanitarian causes and wildlife conservation.

By managing Angelina Jolie’s work in Namibia in an accountable, transparent way, we’ve built a strong reputation. — Rudie van Vuuren

Van Vuuren says: “By managing Angelina Jolie’s work in Namibia in an accountable, transparent way, we’ve built a strong reputation. That’s important for anyone looking to invest in Africa — they need trustworthy, reliable people on the ground.”

He says 101,000 hectares of land are protected under the N/a’an ku sê umbrella. “The more land we safeguard, the greater our conservation impact.”

Van Vuuren says Dutch investor Albert ten Brinke probably best summarised the sentiments behind the N/a’an ku sê empire while celebrating his 60th birthday. Shortly after TimBila Nature Reserve, which he helped fund, was completed, the prominent property developer said: “The experiences I have in Namibia — especially working in conservation and helping to mitigate elephant and lion ‘conflict’ — are priceless. Those returns you cannot buy with money.”

For Van Vuuren, true wealth is measured not by possessions but by impact. “If you’re looking to invest in Namibia solely for profit, I’m not your guy. But if you want returns money can’t buy, I’m the right person for you.”