Nissan gives up on South African manufacture

Japanese motor company Nissan announced on Friday morning that it plans to sell its South African vehicle manufacturing plant to Chinese-owned Chery South Africa. It said in a statement that the two companies had agreed on the acquisition, subject to regulatory approval.

The plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane, currently manufactures the Nissan Navara bakkie range. If approval is granted, Chery South Africa will buy the “land, building and associated assets”, including a nearby steel-stamping plant, in mid-2026.

Nissan says its South Africa employees will be retained by Chery “on substantially similar terms and conditions as today”. Of the about 800 employees involved in manufacturing, Nissan Africa president Jordi Vila tells the FM that about 700 are expected to keep their jobs. He adds that the deal will also secure opportunities for existing vehicle components suppliers.

Nissan has been building vehicles in South Africa since 1966. It was the local market leader until 1979, before Toyota began its so-far unbroken 46 years of dominance. This year is the 60th anniversary of Nissan production at Rosslyn. Vila says Navara production is likely to end in May. After that, the vehicle will be imported from Nissan’s Thailand plant.

The future of the Rosslyn plant has been in question for some years, as sales and production volumes diminished. Globally, too, the Nissan brand has been struggling. Last year, the group admitted the future of some plants was in doubt. It did not say which one but Rosslyn was an obvious candidate.

In September, Nissan South Africa MD Maciej Klenkiewicz said Nissan remained committed to the South African market but notably did not say if this would include manufacturing. The latest announcement says Nissan will continue to offer vehicles and dealer services in South Africa. A number of new vehicles will be launched here in 2026.

Chery, like several Chinese brands, is enjoying a surge in South African sales and has said it is considering local manufacture. For this week’s FM cover story on the future of the motor industry, Chery South Africa was asked about these plans and whether they included the purchase of an existing manufacturing plant.

It did not respond. Nissan’s announcement explains why.