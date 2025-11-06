Fighting unfit: is the SANDF still a force for good?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When a public institution runs out of money, its spending choices become moral statements. In the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) those choices have grown increasingly theatrical.

In mid-October the army held two high-profile events in Oudtshoorn: an extended command cadre conference and the chief of the army golf day. Both were billed as morale-building and community outreach exercises. Both took place while the department of defence faces deep financial distress and another qualified audit.

The auditor-general’s 2024/2025 report gave the department a qualified opinion for the seventh year running, citing R2.51bn in unauthorised spending, R138m in irregular spending and R492m in fruitless and wasteful spending. Most of the unauthorised spending arose from Operation Prosper, the SANDF’s internal security deployments in support of the police at Eskom power stations, in illegal mining locations and at key transport corridors.

Operation Prosper began in 2018 as a short-term mechanism to assist the police during unrest and in combating infrastructure sabotage. It has since become an open-ended domestic policing mission. Units are deployed for months on end with little rotation, often without National Treasury approval.

SANDF (Vuyo Singiswa)

The auditor-general said this reflected “poor financial discipline and weak planning”. Parliament’s defence committee has repeatedly cautioned the SANDF about its continuation of the operation without an approved funding framework.

Irregular expenditure also arose from flawed procurement and personnel practices, including the air force’s alternative payment system for aircraft fuel, Project Thusano (an agreement with Cuba for military maintenance, repair and training) and unapproved contract extensions. The auditor-general found that “investigations into irregular expenditure were not finalised timeously to be impactful”, and that “leadership did not enforce accountability for failure to address internal control deficiencies”.

The internal audit division operates at less than a third of its required strength. The auditor-general has told parliament that “vacancies in critical positions, including [those of] accounting officer and chief financial officer, have weakened oversight and delayed corrective action”.

Personnel costs now absorb 61% of the defence budget. Nato countries’ average for personnel costs is 30%, the US’s 36% and Australia’s 37%.

The auditor-general notes: “The department’s focus has shifted from operational readiness to sustaining personnel costs, leaving limited resources for equipment maintenance and training.” Ships, aircraft and armoured vehicles stand idle while maintenance backlogs grow. “The serviceability of prime mission equipment remains below acceptable levels,” the report stated.

The golf day was held on October 17 in Oudtshoorn to raise funds for the chief of the army’s community outreach fund, a charity supporting schools and youth near military bases. The event hosted about 130 players and 220 guests, according to documents. Sponsorships ranged from R50,000 to R120,000, with four-ball entries at R8,000. The day featured branded apparel, prizes and local wine.

The fund’s accounts are not public. One officer called the practice troubling, saying it sets a precedent when a taxpayer-funded military turns to private donors to finance social events.

The contrast between senior extravagance and rank-and-file austerity has become a symbol of decay

While the day was lively and well organised, its symbolism was concerning. As one officer put it, the SANDF has become exceptionally good at funerals, golf days and charity events — anything but readiness.

The extended command cadre conference, held the same week, brought together formation and unit commanders from across the country. Such gatherings are legitimate in principle, but several officers questioned the timing and expense involved. Artillery and armoured vehicles were reportedly transported from Potchefstroom and Bloemfontein for display. The costs ran into thousands for travel, accommodation and logistics.

All this, said one participant, to boost the chief’s ego.

The auditor-general’s presentation confirms that “uncompetitive procurement processes and weak consequence management persist”, with R1.6bn in uncompetitive contracts identified in the department. It adds that “poor leadership tone and lack of accountability” have become entrenched, and that “investigations into irregular expenditure are still outstanding from as far back as 2016/2017”.

To observers, convoys moving across provinces for ceremonial display while fuel budgets are cut and training curtailed suggest an institution detached from reality.

The SANDF’s operational condition is now critical. The auditor-general says: “The serviceability of prime mission equipment remains below acceptable levels and maintenance backlogs are worsening due to the reallocation of funds to personnel expenditure.”

The navy operates one of four frigates and one of three submarines; the rest await maintenance at Simon’s Town, where dry-dock capacity is limited and contractors are unpaid. The air force keeps only a handful of Gripen fighters and Oryx helicopters flying, with most transport aircraft grounded for lack of spares. The army’s infantry combat vehicles and trucks, many over 30 years old, have poor availability rates. Ammunition stocks are low and live-fire exercises have been curtailed.

The naval training base at Saldanha Bay runs at half capacity. Conditions there recently drew national attention. In October the DA condemned the inhumane treatment of 130 recruits at SAS Saldanha, citing food shortages, unheated dormitories and delayed medical care. Recruits said they were forced to train barefoot and sleep without bedding while accommodation blocks awaited repair. The defence department promised an internal inquiry, but no findings have been released. The episode shows how much basic training and welfare have deteriorated.

This collapse predates the current leadership. In 2019 the SANDF marked its 25th anniversary with a week of air displays and banquets in Polokwane costing more than R40m. Armed Forces Day 2023 in Richards Bay featured ships, tanks and aircraft deployed from distant bases even as exercises were suspended for lack of funds.

At many bases plumbing, power supply and accommodation are inadequate. Vehicles stand idle for want of spares. The contrast between senior extravagance and rank-and-file austerity has become a symbol of decay.

Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha, chief of the army since 2020, sits at the centre of this picture. He is widely seen as a favourite to replace the retiring SANDF chief, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya. Mbatha’s background is administrative rather than operational. A former Umkhonto we Sizwe officer, he joined the SANDF in 1994 and served in training and staff posts before becoming chief of staff of the army. Supporters see him as a disciplined manager; critics say he typifies a system that rewards display over delivery.

His past is controversial. Truth & Reconciliation Commission records show that he applied for amnesty for a 1993 grenade attack on the Trust Bank branch in Kimberley that killed one person and injured several others. The amnesty committee refused his application, ruling that the act lacked a political objective.

In 2023 Open Secrets and the Daily Maverick reported allegations linking Mbatha to the torture of intelligence operative Pule Nkomo at a defence intelligence facility in 2020. Nkomo claimed Mbatha was present and took part in the assault on him. The defence department has not announced an inquiry, and Mbatha has not responded publicly.

Mbatha’s influence has evidently grown as the SANDF approaches a leadership transition. Whoever inherits the post will face a force that is financially insolvent, operationally hollow and politically exposed.

Reform will require more than rhetoric. The auditor-general reports: “Disciplinary steps are not taken against officials responsible for irregular expenditure”, and “leadership did not implement action plans to prevent recurrence”.

To restore credibility, nonessential ceremonial events should be suspended, budgets rebalanced towards maintenance and training, and officers held personally accountable for waste and unauthorised spending. The current pattern of luxury in the name of morale demoralises those who witness it.

The SANDF has become a master of presentation but a stranger to preparedness. South Africa needs a defence force that is modest, capable and accountable. Until that is the case, every ceremonial flourish will stand not for confidence but for denial.