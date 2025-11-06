Club Med in KZN: A turning point for tourism?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s first Club Med resort is set to open in July next year. While travellers are already showing enthusiasm, tourism specialists are focused on a bigger question: could this be the catalyst that repositions KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, attracting new investment and drawing foreign visitors back to the province?

Club Med was founded in 1950. Most of it is now owned by Fosun Tourism Group, a Chinese conglomerate. It operates about 70 resorts across more than 30 countries. In 2024, its revenue was €2.09bn.

Injabulo main bar (Supplied)

Club Med already has resorts in Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and the Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius and Seychelles, but the new one — at Tinley Manor near Ballito, about 30 minutes from King Shaka International Airport — will be the group’s first Sub-Saharan property not located on an island, and the first Club Med anywhere to offer an integrated beach-and-safari experience.

Globally, large-scale resorts have stimulated broader regional economic activity, from food supply and laundry services to local transport and construction. Infrastructure, including roads and utilities, often follows.

Early estimates for Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari (as it is called) suggest it will employ more than 800 people directly and create 1,500 indirect jobs. The construction phase will create another 1,200 jobs.

Durban’s standing as a premium tourism destination has slipped in recent decades, despite its warm ocean, mild year-round climate and long beaches. Once iconic attractions such as the five-star Maharani Hotel (which merged with the four-star Elangeni) and the old-world Edward Hotel now draw far fewer foreign leisure travellers. Inner-city decline and issues such as water quality and flood damage have hurt the province. Many hope that Club Med will signal a turning point.

The R2bn Dolphin Coast project (including the safari component) is being developed by the Collins Residential Consortium. Funding is primarily local, via the Industrial Development Corp and Absa, while Club Med will operate the resort.

It is also set to become the third large-scale conferencing destination outside a major city, after Sun City and Champagne Castle Hotel, with a conference hall for up to 450 people and five breakout meeting rooms.

Club Med South Africa MD Olivier Perillat-Piratoine says: “Club Med applies price parity within the different markets in which we operate and distribute the brand. This means an equal price for local and international customers. With the value of the premium all-inclusive experience we offer, our price positioning is competitive within the South African hospitality landscape.”

A seven-night stay will cost R4,730 per person per night (single) or R4,304 (sharing). A three-night stay is R4,791 and R4,365.

The resort will offer four kids’ clubs, a wide range of sports facilities including tennis and padel courts, an archery range and seven swimming pools — including a dramatic 70m showpiece pool. The 411 rooms — 66 of which are being sold on a sectional-title, part-ownership basis — will be spread across multiple low-rise buildings featuring light woods, stone finishes and large windows designed to blur the line between indoors and outdoors. Sustainability provisions include 15 cold-storage facilities and five days’ backup water supply. About 4,000 trees are being planted.

The resort is rated at four “tridents” (Club Med’s internal star rating), with select five-trident premium spaces. The safari element sits on an 18,000ha big five game reserve, less than an hour away by helicopter. Guests wanting the safari experience will also have to stay at the beach resort.

Wayne Godwin, CEO Africa of real estate advisory firm JLL, calls the project the most significant tourism investment in South Africa since Sun City and the V&A Waterfront. More importantly, he says, it could serve as a “proof of concept” for large-scale leisure beach resort developments in South Africa.

A rendering of one of the Club Med SA Beach & Safari resort's trio of swimming pools. (Club Med)

The key question is the guest mix — whether there will be a strong domestic base or larger foreign demand. US travellers typically prefer shorter breaks and may stick to resorts closer to home such as those in the Caribbean. The number of visitors to South Africa from the Middle East has grown, while Europe remains the primary long-haul source market.

Godwin points out that competition for tourism is rising in areas around the Red Sea, in Saudi Arabia and East Africa. “But none of those destinations offers bush, beach and Cape Town in one itinerary,” he says.

If Club Med South Africa performs, banks may be more willing to fund additional resorts. “Mauritius has nearly 100 beach resorts. Could we develop another 10 along this coastline over the next decade?” asks Godwin.

Tourism specialist Gillian Saunders says very few beach destinations in the world stop at only one resort. “It would be very disappointing if there’s not more investment to follow. The whole coastline is ripe for development. This could shift the trajectory for KZN international tourism.”

Saunders says the rates for the new resort are competitive compared with similar Club Med properties globally and top local coastal properties, but they might be pitched at a market-entry level that rises once the resort is established.

It is being built on what used to be sugar cane plantations owned by Tongaat Hulett, which has been selling property as part of its restructuring process. The Club Med project has been discussed for about 17 years and was close to announcement when Covid hit in 2020.

Other big names are said to be looking at the area, including Constance Hotels & Resorts (focused on the Indian Ocean), Lux Resorts & Hotels (based in Mauritius) and the Germany-based Tui Group, a major player in the global leisure sector.

Decor — a collaboration between local firms Craft of Architecture and Mobius Interior Architecture and French studio Marc Hertrich & Nicolas Adnet — aims to blend Zulu artistry with north coast surf culture.

Bookings for Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari opened in October.