SMEs: digital grit is great, but strategy is vital for global growth

Standard Bank hosted its ninth annual SME Summit in partnership with Business Day on July 16 in Johannesburg.

Themed “Connected for Growth”, the 2025 summit — watch the recording below — zoomed in on a bold agenda: empowering SMEs through digital innovation and global trade.

Conversations at the summit didn’t shy away from hard truths — particularly the structural and systemic barriers that continue to undermine SME potential.

Setting the tone for the day, acting Business Day editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng called for a business climate that is not just survivable but welcoming — one that allows entrepreneurship to truly take root. He urged the media to go beyond economic reportage and instead use storytelling to surface the lived experiences of SMEs navigating turbulent terrain.

Thriving in global trade: beyond grit, towards strategy

Summit host and moderator Nozipho Tshabalala delivered an impeccable performance — seamlessly guiding the conversation, probing for insights, and engaging both panellists and audience members with clarity and precision.

As she set the stage for the first panel discussion, the conversation cut straight to the heart of the SME reality: survival requires more than grit — it demands strategic support, clear-eyed vision, and access to the right tools.

The panel — featuring Thembi Dlamini, head: Africa China Banking at Standard Bank, Luthando Vuba, executive head of International Trade at Business & Commercial Banking: Standard Bank Group, and Business Day’s Companies and Markets editor Kabelo Khumalo — tackled one of the most critical questions facing African entrepreneurs today: what do SMEs actually need to not only break into global trade but to thrive and remain competitive within it?

Against a backdrop of tariff wars, geopolitical shifts, and persistent inflation, the discussion cut through the noise to highlight actionable signals — from trade finance and logistics to regulatory preparedness. This was not just a diagnostic, but a compelling call to action: how can SMEs build resilience in a world defined by uncertainty?

Geopolitics and the African advantage

Picking up on the global trade conversation, Vuba stressed that geopolitical uncertainty has only heightened the need for SMEs to be both agile and informed. While global growth projections have slowed, Africa remains a bright spot — with six of the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies in 2025 on the continent.

Vuba noted a surge in US-led business interest, especially in sectors such as consumer packaged goods and agriculture, with major retailers sourcing directly from African producers. But unlocking these opportunities requires more than ambition — it requires trade literacy, institutional support, and market readiness.

He reiterated that Standard Bank’s role includes helping SMEs decode international complexities and position themselves for long-term, cross-border growth.

Verification, protocols and building trust

Audience members raised concerns around verifying global trading partners — a valid and critical worry for SMEs stepping into unknown markets. Dlamini responded by spotlighting Standard Bank’s strategic partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which enables SMEs to connect with verifiable international vendors, adding a crucial layer of trust and credibility to cross-border transactions.

She further emphasised that Standard Bank performs extensive due diligence to safeguard SMEs as they expand globally. On the ever-present issue of bureaucratic red tape, Dlamini explained that trade protocols — informed by bilateral agreements between governments — are key. Understanding these frameworks is essential when entering foreign markets.

Standard Bank, she shared, is also launching a KZN-based Export Readiness Programme aimed at preparing local SMEs to engage with markets like China. She cited specific advantages, such as reduced regulation in agro-processed goods and rising demand for exports like macadamias. As always, sustainability remains a cornerstone — ensuring production can meet demand without compromising product quality, environmental or economic longevity.

Practical over performative: tech that serves, not dazzles

The conversation closed with a sober reminder that while global trade offers opportunity, the path to accessing it must be both strategic and sustainable. From trade protocols to practical financial support, SMEs were encouraged to anchor themselves in real tools rather than theoretical ideals.

Importantly, panellists urged SMEs to resist shiny distractions — especially in a digital world brimming with vendor promises and overpriced platforms.

As the morning’s first panel wrapped, the message was clear: growth must be grounded. And as the summit turned its attention to the next panel, the focus shifted from global strategy to operational strength — exploring how digital innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) could unlock real value for SMEs from within.

Digital transformation without fear

Moderated once again by Tshabalala, the second panel shifted the lens towards the operational and strategic efficiencies of SMEs — with a specific focus on digital innovation and AI.

The conversation kicked off by easing a common anxiety: even global giants struggle with digital transformation, noted AI and digital transformation expert Fabian Elliott.

Elliot was joined on the panel by Nokhanyo Ntshingila, senior manager: Enterprise & Supplier Development at Standard Bank, Thabo Serame, Group Technology Digital Product head at Momentum, and Thabiso Tšoledi, GM: Risk, Claims & Growth at Credit Guarantee.

Together these experts challenged the myth that digital transformation is a one-size-fits-all or instant fix. Instead, the panellists stressed the importance of starting small, with purpose.

What does high potential look like?

According to Ntshingila, high-potential SMEs are those with strong business foundations — solid governance, financial compliance, a clear growth mindset, and leadership that is willing to embrace new models. “You don’t need to be tech-savvy,” she added, “but you must be strategy-savvy.”

Digital transformation, she stressed, begins with identifying operational pain points, followed by aligning technology with those needs. SMEs were urged not to adopt digital tools for their own sake — but to choose systems that enable scale, reduce admin, and unlock time for strategic decision-making.

The way forward

As the summit wrapped up, the message was clear: whether through trade expansion or tech adoption, SMEs are the engines of economic growth. But they need real support — not just inspiration.

“Connected for Growth” isn’t just a theme — it’s a long-term mandate. And in a shifting global economy, SMEs must believe in their ability to evolve, compete, and thrive — not despite uncertainty, but because of it.

• About the author: Zipho Dolamo is a freelance business writer who helps individuals and organisations communicate their ideas with purpose and impact.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.